Home / Industry / Auto / Maruti upgrades entire model range to conform to stricter emission norms

Maruti upgrades entire model range to conform to stricter emission norms

All company hatchbacks, sedans, MPVs, SUVs and commercial vehicles are now compliant with the new BSVI Phase-II real driving emissions regulations, alongside being compatible with E20 fuel as well

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Maruti upgrades entire model range to conform to stricter emission norms

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 3:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has upgraded its entire range of vehicles to meet the stricter emission norms under the BSVI regime.

All company hatchbacks, sedans, MPVs, SUVs and commercial vehicles are now compliant with the new BSVI Phase-II real driving emissions (RDE) regulations, alongside being compatible with E20 fuel as well, the auto major said in a statement.

The new RDE compliant Maruti Suzuki cars feature an enhanced on-board diagnostics (OBD) system to monitor emission control systems of the car in real-time and will notify drivers in case of any malfunction, it added.

The products now also come equipped with an electronic stability control (ESC) system, MSI said.

"At Maruti Suzuki, we are always finding new and innovative ways to reduce emissions from our vehicles..The Government's drive to incorporate the new BS6 Phase II norms will go a long way in controlling emissions from vehicles over their entire lifespan," Maruti Suzuki India Chief Technical Officer C V Raman noted.

During this upgrade, the company also took the opportunity to delight customers even more by equipping cars with ESC, a leading safety feature globally, he added.

Maruti Suzuki currently sells 15 models in the country.

Topics :Maruti SuzukiBharat Stage-VIAuto industry

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki hikes vehicle prices by 1.1% across models, 2nd rise in FY23

Maruti Suzuki sales dip marginally in March; highest ever sales in FY23

Maruti Suzuki launches new compact SUV Fronx at Rs 7.46 lakh in India

Maruti Suzuki recalls 9,125 vehicles to fix possible defects in seat belts

Hyundai Motor India to increase vehicle prices from January 2023

Mercedes to unveil latest E-Class tomorrow: Price, features, details here

Maruti Fronx prices revealed, a better buy than Baleno, Brezza? See details

Ola Electric and Ather Energy's e-scooter prices to include the charger

The rise and fall: Auto LPG runs on fumes, sales down 82% since FY19

30% of our sales could come from EVs in FY24: MG Motor India President

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story