Mercedes has launched the updated version of its Mercedes Benz GLC in India. This premium car was introduced to the world a year ago but touched the Indian soil on Wednesday, August 9.

The legacy of the GLC could be traced to 2016 when it was first introduced to the world.

The company made some significant changes and launched for the Indian users accordingly. The ex-showroom price of Mercedes Benz GLC is 73.50 lakh.

The last generation of Mercedes Benz GLC has successfully sold its 13000 units in India.

The GLC displays a sporty exterior styling and the quintessential luxury that this German brand is always known for.

The new Mercedes Benz GLC is positioned between the popular GLA and GLE SUVs of Mercedes. The second-generation GLC promises to give a further boost to the brand's popularity and consequently increase the sales number.

Mercedes Benz GLC: Features The next-gen Mercedes Benz GLC has a longer and stretched wheelbase than its predecessors, which helps with rear-seat space within the vehicle. The design also has some changes, as the SUV now has sleeker LED headlight units merged with the front radiator grille.

The alloy design has been updated on the 19-inch wheels, while the rest of the features are still identical to the preceding model.

The cabin in the second-generation GLC is much identical to the latest C-class Sedan. The GLC has an 11.9-inch infotainment screen, which is oriented vertically.

The seats of the SUV are well-crafted with some cushioning and support, and all this comes with upholstery colour options. There is also a huge panoramic sunroof on top and ambient lighting set up.

The next-gen Mercedes Benz GLC comes with both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol version offers a combined output of 280 hp and up to 600 Nm of torque, while the diesel option offers 220 hp and 640 Nm of torque at ready. The car comes with a 1991 cc - 1998 cc engine.

What is the price of the Mercedes Benz GLC? The price of GLC 300 starts from 73.50 lakhs, while the price for GLC 220 begins from 74.50 lakhs, both are ex-showroom prices in New Delhi.