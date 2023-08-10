Utility vehicle wholesales up 32% Y-o-Y; two-wheelers decline 7.2%: SIAM

Passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales reached the highest mark in July, growing 2.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and largely driven by demand for utility vehicles (UVs). Two-wheeler sales declined 7.2 per cent YoY and their exports fell too, by 15.6 per cent.

UV production grew 28.5 per cent in July to signal an easing of the semiconductor crisis and an improvement in the supply chain, according to data issued by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Thursday. In the year-to-date (April-July) period, UV production increased 19 per cent.

Vinod Aggarwal, president of (SIAM), acknowledged that though PV and three-wheeler segments are doing well, there was a noticeable decline in two-wheelers in July 2023 compared to the same period last year. “Overall, we expect that the positive economic environment, good monsoons, and the upcoming festive season will support continued growth in the auto industry,” he said.

Rajesh Menon, director general of SIAM, said PV sales reached their highest point in July 2023. Three-wheeler sales surged 78.9 per cent compared to last year: the number was second-highest for July after the peak in 2018-19. “However, after posting growth in each of the previous three months in this financial year, the two-wheeler segment de-grew by minus 7.2 per cent in July 2023, compared to last year,” he said.

Within the PV segment, UVs sales grew 31.7 per cent YoY to 1,80,625 units. In contrast, passenger cars experienced a 23.4 per cent drop in sales in July. Despite this, overall PV exports grew 10.5 per cent in July. For the April-July period, however, PV exports have marginally declined.

Passenger car market leader Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) in July reported a 27 per cent YoY decrease in sales. On the UV front, MSIL more than doubled its sales to 62,049 units — a growth of 166 per cent. Tata Motors did not disclose a detailed breakdown of its monthly sales by segments. Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) sold 36,205 UVs, marking a 30 per cent growth.

In the two-wheeler segment, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) saw its scooter sales slide by 34 per cent, while Suzuki Motorcycle India and India Yamaha Motor performed well in the scooters category. Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, and HMSI reported falling motorcycle sales YoY, though Royal Enfield and TVS Motor managed to post YoY growth.

The three-wheeler segment continued its strong performance, buoyed by demand for the passenger carrier segment, which nearly doubled (97 per cent) to 44,311 units. Bajaj Auto doubled its sales in passenger carrier three-wheelers, accounting for 75 per cent of total industry sales.