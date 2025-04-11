MG Windsor becomes fastest-selling EV in India with 20K units in 6 months

JSW MG Motor India has announced that its electric vehicle (EV) MG Windsor has become the fastest-selling EV model in the country, achieving 20,000 unit sales within just six months of launch.

At the end of March 2025, JSW MG Motor enjoyed a 31 per cent retail market share in the EV segment, trailing only Tata Motors, which held a 38 per cent share. For the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), MG sold 30,162 units, holding a 28 per cent share, whereas Tata Motors sold 57,616 units, grabbing a 53 per cent share, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (Fada).

Between January 2024 and March 2025, MG Motor steadily expanded its footprint in India’s EV market, with monthly market share growing from 14.12 per cent in January 2024 to a peak of 41.29 per cent in December 2024. MG’s monthly EV sales rose from 1,203 units in January 2024 to 3,889 units by March 2025, driven largely by the popularity of the MG Windsor. The brand consistently gained ground, especially from November 2024 onwards, when it began averaging over 3,000 units a month.

Speaking on the growing EV market for passenger vehicles, Anurag Singh, advisor at Primus Partners, stated: "As the supply chains of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are progressing, they are making EVs in meaningful numbers. The choice and availability in ‘budget EVs’ priced less than ₹20 lakh is getting better. Models like Tata Nexon, Tata Tiago, and MG Windsor are doing over 3,000 deliveries per month already."

Previously, Tata Motors’ compact SUV Nexon EV was the best-selling model in India. Since its launch in September last year, Windsor, which was marketed as India’s first intelligent ‘Crossover Utility Vehicle’ (CUV), has witnessed a robust demand across metros and emerging markets. It is offered at a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh under the BaaS (battery as a service) model to the customer at a rate of ₹3.5 per km.

At the time of Windsor launch, Tata Motors enjoyed the majority of the market, holding a share of 61 per cent, whereas MG held a share of 16 per cent.

Commenting on the sales performance, Rakesh Sen, director sales and marketing, JSW MG Motor India, stated: “With the MG Windsor, we have addressed category barriers and dispelled several myths around EVs in India through our approach. This has enabled newer customers to adapt to the EV lifestyle. These factors have propelled MG Windsor to become the fastest-selling EV model, achieving a 20,000 sales milestone in record time.”

Meanwhile, overall EV sales for passenger vehicles showed healthy momentum. While the market retailed 8,517 units in January 2024, total EV sales peaked at 12,356 units in March 2025, reflecting growing consumer adoption of electric mobility.