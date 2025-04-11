Home / Industry / Auto / Niti Aayog seeks fiscal support to boost auto component manufacturing

Niti Aayog seeks fiscal support to boost auto component manufacturing

The report envisions the country's automotive component production growing to USD 145 billion, with exports tripling from USD 20 billion to USD 60 billion by 2030

Niti Aayog
Aayog's report also called for promoting joint ventures (JVs), foreign collaborations, and free trade agreements (FTAs) to expand global market access. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 7:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NITI Aayog on Friday suggested the government to provide fiscal incentives for auto components manufacturing and to develop brownfield large-scale auto clusters for positioning India as a key player in global automotive markets.

The report titled "Automotive Industry: Powering India's Participation in Global Value Chains" was launched by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery.

The report envisions the country's automotive component production growing to USD 145 billion, with exports tripling from USD 20 billion to USD 60 billion by 2030.

"The government should provide operational expenditure (Opex) support to scale up manufacturing capabilities, with a focus on capital expenditure (Capex) for tooling, dyes, and infrastructure," it said.

It outlines several strategic fiscal and non-fiscal interventions aimed at enhancing India's global competitiveness in the automotive sector.

"The government should also support cluster development for fostering collaboration between firms through common facilities such as R&D and testing centres to strengthen the supply chain," it said.

Also Read

Working to boost our role in global value chain for MSMEs: Niti Aayog CEO

Govt plans National Green Financing Institution to meet climate goals: NITI

Centre extends tenure of NITI Aayog CEO Subrahmanyam by one year

Bold reforms, energy security crucial for Viksit Bharat 2047: Niti Aayog

India needs 2,500 universities to accommodate 50% students: NITI Aayog CEO

While pitching for skill development initiatives to build a talent pipeline critical for sustaining growth, the report said there is a need for providing incentives for research, development, and international branding to improve product differentiation and empowering MSMEs through IP transfers.

The report also highlighted non-fiscal interventions, including simplifying regulatory processes, worker hour flexibility, supplier discovery & development and improving business conditions for automotive firms.

It also called for promoting joint ventures (JVs), foreign collaborations, and free trade agreements (FTAs) to expand global market access.

The report suggested that there is a need to encourage the integration of digital technologies and enhanced manufacturing standards to improve efficiency.

In 2023, the global automobile production reached approximately 94 million units.

The global automotive components market was valued at USD 2 trillion, with the export share reaching approximately USD 700 billion.

India has emerged as the fourth-largest global producer after China, the US and Japan, with an annual production of nearly 6 million vehicles.

Despite being the fourth-largest automobile producer globally, India has a modest share (around 3 per cent) in the global automotive component trade, which amounts to approximately USD 20 billion.

The bulk of global trade in automotive components is driven by engine components, drive transmission, and steering systems, but India's share in these high-precision segments remains low at just 2-4 per cent.

India's automotive sector faces challenges on account of operational cost, infrastructural gaps, moderate GVC integration, inadequate R&D expenditure etc that hinder its competitiveness in the global value chain.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Luxury car sales hit record in FY25; FY26 outlook remains cautious

Premium

Delhi govt considers series of green measures to boost EV adoption

RBI rate cut will benefit auto sector, create positive sentiment: SIAM

Digital shift, women steer used-car market growth, says Spinny report

Nearly 90% of orders in February sales fully paid, says Ola Electric

Topics :NITI Aayog CEONITI Ayogautomobile manufacturerautomobile industry

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story