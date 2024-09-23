myTVS launches Mobility-as-a-Service for last-mile EV fleet operators

myTVS, India’s largest digital automotive aftermarket platform and part of the $3 billion TVS Mobility Group, on Monday announced the launch of its pan-India ‘Mobility-as-a-Service’ (MaaS) platform for last-mile electric vehicle (EV) fleet operators.

The platform integrates the entire ecosystem of partners, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), to offer a comprehensive range of services under one umbrella for the entire EV fleet life cycle. From leasing to real-time fleet management, servicing, spare parts management (supported by a digital catalogue of 1.8 lakh SKUs), charging solutions (including portable chargers and myTVS charging stations), telematics, roadside assistance, insurance, and tyre management, the platform ensures seamless operations for fleet operators. Additionally, the platform offers vehicle refurbishment services to extend fleet life and efficiency. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the company, myTVS, through its MaaS platform, aims to become the destination brand for last-mile fleet operators, helping them grow faster alongside their customers. This end-to-end service platform, supported by strategic partnerships with all stakeholders, will offer customised digital solutions for quick commerce players. As part of the launch, myTVS has formed a strategic partnership with MoEVing, a leading EV-based logistics company in India.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey, transitioning from personal mobility to fleet mobility solutions. The quick commerce sector in India is a rapidly growing segment that will need to be electrified to meet the sustainability goals of businesses. The MaaS platform by myTVS will provide plug-and-play solutions to accelerate the electrification of vehicles, enabling superior performance. Additionally, this initiative supports the government’s push towards faster EV adoption and green mobility.

Commenting on the launch, G Srinivasa Raghavan, managing director of myTVS, said, "The MaaS platform is designed to meet the evolving needs of both personal mobility and fleet mobility customers, delivering efficiency and ensuring sustainability. Quick commerce companies are exploring EV fleets to optimise costs and meet their sustainability goals, and myTVS is well-positioned to lead this transition."

"We are the only service network with a strong pan-India presence, with over 1,000 outlets providing seamless service delivery across the nation for fleet operators. Our extensive service offerings, including 24/7 telematics, the Network Operations Centre (NOC), and diagnostic services, will ensure maximum vehicle uptime. This will also bring cost economics into play, providing a win-win solution for both OEMs and operators," he added.

Vikash Mishra, chief executive officer of MoEVing, said, "At MoEVing, we have always believed that building the right ecosystem partnerships is key to accelerating EV adoption in India. The launch of the MaaS platform by myTVS addresses a critical market need, offering a comprehensive solution that aligns with our mission. By leveraging myTVS’s extensive service network and technology, this collaboration will allow us to provide better service to customers while expanding our national footprint."

A recent report by BCG highlights that the organised last-mile delivery market, particularly in food, grocery, and e-commerce, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15-20 per cent over the next five years. By 2025, EV adoption is expected to rise significantly in organised last-mile delivery fleets, with 20-30 per cent adoption across two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers.

Raghavan further added, "With over 1 million customers across India, myTVS is one of the fastest-growing aftermarket service providers in the country. We aim to add another 2,500 outlets in the next two years and grow our market share to 10-12 per cent."

The myTVS mobility platform is flexible and allows integration not only with OEMs but also with insurance providers, financial service partners, and leasing companies, making it an adaptable solution for all stakeholders in the EV ecosystem. This collaborative approach ensures the platform’s scalability and provides end-to-end support for electric mobility.