Home / Industry / Auto / German premium car manufacturers struggle to revive demand in China

German premium car manufacturers struggle to revive demand in China

Carmakers are facing a challenging year, forecasting stable or lower returns and slower sales growth as they invest in revamping their line-ups to tackle growing competition

Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 11:34 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
German premium carmakers took a further hit to their Chinese sales in the first quarter, data from the companies showed on Wednesday, with Porsche and Mercedes-Benz also struggling with supply chain troubles.

Sales in China fell 3.8% at BMW, 12% at Mercedes-Benz and 24% at Porsche, the companies said, indicating that efforts by authorities and automakers to jumpstart demand in the world's second-biggest economy are not yet seeing results.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Porsche's sales in North America, down 23%, were disrupted after 1,000 Porsche cars and SUVs, as well as several hundred Bentleys and several thousand Audi vehicles, were impounded by customs officials at U.S. ports because a Chinese subcomponent breached anti-forced labour laws.
 
Mercedes-Benz said it also suffered from supply chain bottlenecks in Asia, but did not provide details.
 
Both carmakers said model changes hampered sales in the first quarter, with Mercedes-Benz ramping up the E-Class in China and Porsche updating its Panamera and Taycan models.
 
Carmakers are facing a challenging year, forecasting stable or lower returns and slower sales growth as they invest in revamping their line-ups to tackle growing competition against a backdrop of muted demand, especially for all-electric cars.
 
All three carmakers are launching a swathe of new all-electric models and updating combustion engine offerings as they battle to revive auto sales still below pre-pandemic levels and tackle competition from China and elsewhere.
 
German autos association VDA reported earlier this month that total sales in the first quarter were above last year's figures but remained 21% below 2019 sales.

Also Read

Porsche India posts record best retail sales at 914 units in 2023

German industry association expects economy to barely grow in 2024

Volkswagen Group's auto sales up 8% in India, reached 145,713 units in 2023

Wait time for German visa appointment for Indians is only two to five days

Volkswagen introduces Taigun 'Trail' edition as part of its GT range

Muted exports for auto sector in FY25 amid weak overseas demand: Ind-Ra

Govt approves 11 EV manufacturers for receiving incentives under EMPS

BMW EV sales surge in Q1 even as rivals struggle with weak demand

China's EV makers order record number of ships to support car exports

Tesla investors brace for potential back-to-back vehicle sales decline

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :German automakersAutomakers

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story