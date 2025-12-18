Nissan to roll out three new models, expand sales network in India

Japanese automaker Nissan on Thursday said it is looking to expand presence in India with the introduction of three new models over the next 14-16 months.

The automaker, which on Thursday revealed the name of its upcoming seven-seater model as 'Gravite', is also looking to expand its sales network from 155 to 250 outlets by the end of the financial year.

The company's product roadmap includes the launch of the Gravite MPV in early 2026; followed by the mid-sized SUV Tekton in mid-2026 and a seven-seater SUV in early 2027.

"The upcoming line-up -- shaped by global insights yet deeply attuned to the needs of Indian customers -- reflects our commitment to this dynamic market. With new models developed in and for India, and exports to several international markets, India remains both a growth driver and a strategic hub for Nissan Alliance," Nissan AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania) Chairperson Massimiliano Messina said.

India continues to be a strong contributor to AMIEO's performance, and Nissan Motor India plays a pivotal role in the automaker's overall strategy, he added. Nissan Motor India MD Saurabh Vatsa said the all-new Gravite is a testament to the company's renewed focus on the evolving Indian market. "Deeply rooted in the fabric of the country, it is designed to be the perfect companion for the diverse needs of our customers. As the second model in our all-new product line-up, the Gravite marks a pivotal step in our transformation journey and reinforces our commitment to delivering vehicles that resonate with the aspirations of Indian consumers," he added.