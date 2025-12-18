Home / Industry / Auto / Tata Motors opposes exempting small petrol vehicles from CAFE norms

Tata Motors opposes exempting small petrol vehicles from CAFE norms

The government has released draft CAFE rules to regulate passenger vehicle fuel consumption and carbon emissions between April 2027 and March 2032

Tata motors
In the coming years, with continued policy stability and focus, India can become one of the leading manufacturers and users of zero emissions vehicles: Tata Motors
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 2:24 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Leading car maker Tata Motors is against granting exemption to small petrol vehicles weighing up to 909 kg from the strict Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) standards, saying it would be detrimental for the growth of adoption of models based on sustainable technologies in the country.

In a letter to PMO, the Mumbai-based auto major said India's ability to innovate and leapfrog into technologies of the future is now starting to bear fruit, with EV adoption growing to reach nearly 5 per cent in passenger cars.

"In this context, we would like to highlight that the provision to grant relaxations/exemptions for petrol vehicles up to 909 kg weight not exceeding 1200 cc and length not exceeding 4000 mm, may result in diluting the focus on adoption of sustainable technologies," the company said in a letter to Shaktikanta Das in the Prime Minister's Office.

Relaxations based on vehicle weight may inadvertently incentivise OEMs to reduce weight at the cost of essential safety features, which can undo the hard-fought progress in vehicle safety achieved over the last few years, it said.

Therefore, "...we humbly request the government to not create any special category of cars based on size or weight for the purpose of providing concessions in CAFE, as it contradicts movement towards zero emissions technologies, vehicle safety, and level playing field," the letter said.

The government has released draft CAFE rules to regulate passenger vehicle fuel consumption and carbon emissions between April 2027 and March 2032. The proposed framework sets tighter fleet-wide targets for companies while offering relief for small petrol cars.

In the coming years, with continued policy stability and focus, India can become one of the leading manufacturers and users of zero emissions vehicles, it added.

CAFE limits are set at an overall OEM portfolio level, with the intent of driving OEMs towards incorporating sustainable technologies in their portfolios and providing relaxations to a specific sub-class of vehicles within an OEM's portfolio, reduces the need to incorporate sustainable technologies such as EVs in OEMs' portfolios, thereby undermining the national mission for EV adoption, Tata Motors said in the letter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt incentives must prioritise EVs, not hybrids, says Parliament panel

Premium

PM E-DRIVE scheme delivers 1.13 million electric vehicles in its first year

Premium bike sales rise 4% despite GST hike for 350 cc-plus models

Premium

Range worries keep EVs as second cars: Maruti Suzuki's Partho Banerjee

No plans to phase out or retrofit of E20 non-compliant vehicles: Gadkari

Topics :Tata MotorsSmall Carspetrol carautomobile industry

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story