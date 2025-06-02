Not Tesla, but Mercedes, Skoda, Kia show interest in India's EV policy

While Tesla Inc has not shown interest in India’s scheme to attract global investment for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, global auto manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz, Skoda Auto Volkswagen, Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors are eager to opt for it, union minister of heavy industries H D Kumaraswamy said on Monday.

“Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Skoda, Hyundai and Kia have already shown interest, but as of now, Tesla is not interested in manufacturing in India—only in opening showrooms. We will know their real intent when we open the application window and if the company feels like investing,” Kumaraswamy told reporters while releasing the much-awaited guidelines of India’s EV scheme.

The window for applications under the scheme will be open in the next one to two weeks. ALSO READ: Tesla not interested in manufacturing EVs in India, says Union minister Notified in March 2024, the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI) is meant to attract investments from global EV manufacturers, promote India as a manufacturing destination for EVs, and generate employment. Under the guidelines, approved applicants will be allowed to import completely built units (CBUs) of electric four-wheelers (e4Ws) with a minimum cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value of $35,000 at a reduced customs duty of 15 per cent for five years from the date of application approval. The maximum number of e4Ws that may be imported at this concessional rate is capped at 8,000 units per year, with the carryover of unutilised annual import limits permitted.

Applicants are required to set up a manufacturing facility and commence production of e4Ws within three years, with a minimum investment of Rs 4,150 crore. A minimum 25 per cent domestic value addition (DVA) must be achieved in the first three years, and 50 per cent within five years from the date of issuance of the approval letter. This is non-negotiable, said Kamran Rizvi, secretary of the ministry of heavy industries. ALSO READ: Kia India dispatches rise 14%, TVS Motor sales increase 17% in May “Through calibrated customs duty concessions and clearly defined domestic value addition milestones, the scheme strikes a balance between introducing cutting-edge EV technologies and nurturing indigenous capabilities. By mandating DVA targets, the scheme will further boost the Make in India initiative, while empowering both global and domestic companies to become active partners in India’s green mobility revolution,” Kumaraswamy said.

The expenditure incurred on land will not be considered. However, expenditure on buildings of the main plant and utilities will be considered part of the investment, provided it does not exceed 10 per cent of the committed investment. Expenditure on charging infrastructure will be considered up to a maximum of 5 per cent of the committed investment. Earlier, when the scheme was notified, investment in charging infrastructure was excluded, but after stakeholder consultation, this criterion was added. On BYD and other Chinese auto manufacturers, the minister said that the normal Press Note 3 (PN3) conditions apply. Whatever investment conditions are in place for countries with which India shares a land border will apply to this scheme as well.

Press Note 3, a 2020 policy, introduced restrictions on foreign direct investments (FDI) from countries sharing a land border with India, including China. ALSO READ: Mercedes-Benz India focuses on deep localisation as forex hit push costs up On the possibility of tweaking criteria for the European Union and the United States as bilateral and free trade agreements are being negotiated, the minister said no changes to the scheme would be made specifically to attract Tesla to manufacture in India. “Tesla is in its initial stage. They have not confirmed when the company is sending their first car. When this scheme was being designed, they had shown interest, but now they are interested in opening showrooms,” Kumaraswamy said.