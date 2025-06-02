Govt to open EV making policy with duty cuts to lure global manufacturers

By Alisha Sachdev

India is set to open applications for its flagship policy offering lower import duties to global electric vehicle makers in exchange for manufacturing in India, people familiar with the matter said.

The policy, that was announced in March 2024, offers to slash duty to 15 per cent on any imported electric car priced from $35,000 if they invest at least ₹4,150 crore, or about $500 million, to set up a local plant within three years. Up to 8,000 cars yearly can be imported at this reduced rate.

Applications for this may open as early as this month and extend till March 15 next year, according to people familiar with the discussions who did not want to be named.

The third-largest Asian economy is seeking to lure EV makers like Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc., which is gearing up to start selling its cars to India after criticising the country’s high duties regime for years. India is still a market hotspot for EVs while demand is mellowing in other parts of the world. The new policy, if it draws industry giants, will also intensify competition for local automakers who currently dominate the EV segment.