Mercedes-Benz India focuses on deep localisation as forex hit push costs up

Amid geopolitical tensions and escalations between India and Pakistan, Mercedes-Benz India expects 2025 to be a relatively tough year but is betting on the resilience of the Indian economy to drive demand for luxury cars.

The German luxury carmaker, which leads India’s 50,000-odd annual units luxury car market, has announced a price increase ranging from ₹90,000 (for a C-Class) to ₹12.2 lakh (for the Mercedes-Maybach S 680) in two stages—June and September—citing rising foreign exchange rates. According to data from Bloomberg, the rupee has depreciated by 7.19 per cent year to date.

Speaking to Business Standard, Santosh Iyer, managing director,