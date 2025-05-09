Friday, May 09, 2025 | 05:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Mercedes-Benz India focuses on deep localisation as forex hit push costs up

Mercedes-Benz India focuses on deep localisation as forex hit push costs up

Luxury carmaker to raise prices in two phases in 2025 due to forex pressures while expanding localisation to protect margins and banking on India's economic resilience

Mercedes
Premium

Mercedes imports completely built units (CBUs) from its European plants, but these account for only 7–8 per cent of its sales in India (Photo: Reuters)

Sohini Das
3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid geopolitical tensions and escalations between India and Pakistan, Mercedes-Benz India expects 2025 to be a relatively tough year but is betting on the resilience of the Indian economy to drive demand for luxury cars.
 
The German luxury carmaker, which leads India’s 50,000-odd annual units luxury car market, has announced a price increase ranging from ₹90,000 (for a C-Class) to ₹12.2 lakh (for the Mercedes-Maybach S 680) in two stages—June and September—citing rising foreign exchange rates. According to data from Bloomberg, the rupee has depreciated by 7.19 per cent year to date.
 
Speaking to Business Standard, Santosh Iyer, managing director,
Topics : Mercedes Benz price Mercedes India Auto industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon