Brazil, Poland, Africa may offer export opportunities for auto parts makers

Indian auto component makers have huge export opportunities in Latin American countries such as Colombia and Brazil, as well as in emerging markets like Africa. According to an EY-Parthenon report, Indian manufacturers can significantly expand their exports, particularly in the independent aftermarket segment, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

What is the aftermarket segment?

The independent aftermarket (IAM) refers to the market for vehicle parts, accessories, and services that are not supplied or controlled by the vehicle’s original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). While OEM parts are those made by the company that built the vehicle, IAM parts are developed by third-party manufacturers and sold through independent distributors, and retailers.

Key features of the independent aftermarket: Once a car is out of warranty, owners often turn to IAM suppliers for cheaper maintenance.

IAM parts offer multiple brands for the same component, unlike OEM channels.

IAM parts are usually more affordable than OEM parts.

The aftermarket segment presents a vast export opportunity for Indian auto component manufacturers. Among mature markets, Indonesia has a projected aftermarket size of $7,759 million by 2028, the EY report said. Importers often seek quick and flexible deliveries, a demand Indian suppliers can meet effectively, thanks to their abundant resources.

In Latin America, Brazil and Colombia stand out as promising export destinations. With a high average vehicle age, Brazil's aftermarket size is expected to touch $12,091 million. Similarly, Colombia's may reach $1,999 million. Poland's expected $4,769 million aftermarket size makes it a potential market for Indian manufacturers. Emerging markets seem promising Apart from the mature markets, even emerging regions such as Africa offer great promise. According to the report, North Africa is estimated to have an aftermarket size of $3,415 million. Meanwhile South Africa may reach $3,685 million, with East Africa at $521 million, and West Africa at $596 million.

Establishing dominance in these emerging markets could help Indian manufacturers secure a strong foothold and boost revenues, while rising demand for genuine yet affordable parts offers them a clear competitive edge. With an aftermarket worth $888 million, the UAE serves as a key trade gateway to Gulf Cooperation Council nations and Africa, offering strategic logistical advantages and faster turnaround times. What's next? With US President Donald Trump imposing on India a 25 per cent tariff and an additional 25 per cent penalty for importing Russian oil, New Delhi is exploring ways to broaden its trade network.