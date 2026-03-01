Panel pitches for 4-month BS-IV vehicle ban in NCR as pollution rises

The panel also told the automakers that it is evaluating timelines for full exit of vehicles that fall even under the BS-VI category. It is considering recommending that all BS-VI two-wheelers exit Delhi-NCR by 2035. This will shorten their usable life compared to the current 15-year age limit for petrol vehicles that is allowed under existing rules. The panel is also considering a complete ban on BS-VI four-wheelers from 2040.