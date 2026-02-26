BEE mulls tough norms as six major carmakers meet emission targets

BEE officials also told Business Standard that under CAFE-2, the gap between targets and actual emissions has been widening. This suggests the industry can handle tougher standards in the CAFE-3 norms, which will come into force between FY28 and FY32, they said.

At a February 10 meeting at the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), BEE officials said CAFE-3 could move away from the block-based model by prescribing separate industry-wide emission ceilings for each year between FY28 and FY32, tightening annually from 92.5 g/km to 77.08 g/km. As the benchmark declines each year, company-specific targets would become progressively tougher in every successive year of CAFE-3. This would mark a significant shift from CAFE-2, where annual targets remained broadly stable over the five-year period.