SUV demand powers double-digit auto sales growth as 2Ws outpace PVs

Retail momentum, however, remained strong. MSIL’s retail sales grew about 12 per cent YoY to roughly 151,000 units, indicating healthy underlying demand. Banerjee said capacity expansion will support volumes going ahead. A new production line at the Kharkhoda plant, set to become operational in April, will add 100,000-150,000 units annually to MSIL’s existing installed capacity of around 2.6 million units per year.
When asked about the impact of the recent Middle East conflict on MSIL's component imports and automobile exports, Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, MSIL, said, “We are closely monitoring the situation. However, our exposure to the Middle East as an export region is not very high. This year, for example, it accounts for about 12.5% of our total exports."