Home / Industry / Auto / PV retail sales up 20% in November, inventory down to 44-46 days: Fada

PV retail sales up 20% in November, inventory down to 44-46 days: Fada

Besides GST benefits, the jump was aided by the marriage season, better supply of high-waiting models, and sustained push from compact sport utility vehicles

car sales, passenger vehicle
Fada said a significant retail shift occurred due to festive buying in October.
Shine Jacob Hyderabad
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:30 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India's passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales posted a 20 per cent rise in November as compared to the same period last year, owing to sustained consumer interest beyond the festive season, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) said on Monday.
 
Fada President C S Vigneshwar said inventory reduced sharply to 44-46 days, down from 53-55 days, marking healthier demand-supply discipline. This pushed the sales to 394,152 units during the month compared to 329,253 last year. 
 
He said that besides GST benefits, the jump was aided by the marriage season, better supply of high-waiting models, and sustained push from compact sport utility vehicles.
 
On the other hand, two wheeler sales witnessed a dip of 3 per cent in November, along with the sale of construction equipment that declined by 17 per cent during the month. However, commercial sales also increased by 20 per cent, three wheelers by 24 per cent, and tractors by 57 per cent during the month under review. Despite being a post-festive month, this helped the total vehicle retail sales to move up by 2 per cent to 3.3 million units in November this year versus the same month last year.
 
“November ’25 defied the conventional post-festive slowdown, delivering a resilient performance despite an unusually high comparative base. Traditionally, auto retail eases in the month following the festival cycle. However, this year, most festive registrations were completed in October ’25 itself, unlike November ’24, when Diwali and Dhanteras fell in towards the end of October ’24, and vehicle registrations happened in November ’24, which lifted volumes significantly,” Vigneshwar said.
 
“Even with this shift, the industry closed November ’25 at a Y-o-Y growth of 2.14 per cent, reaffirming customer confidence and the structural strength of India’s auto retail market. GST rate cuts coupled with OEM-dealer retail offers continued pulling customers to showrooms, enabling sustained footfalls beyond the festive period. Price reductions across categories, which ignited strong buying in October, continued to support conversions in November as well,” he added.
 
Fada said a significant retail shift occurred due to festive buying in October, combined with delayed crop payments and uneven supply of preferred models. Encouragingly, dealers continue to report strong walk-ins linked to GST sentiment and healthy marriage season demand.
 
“Commercial vehicles grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by select infrastructure activities, freight movement, tourism mobility, government tender cycles and GST reforms, although fleet utilisation remains uneven in select markets,” he added.
 
According to the industry body, the outlook for India’s auto retail over the next three months remains firmly positive, supported by sustained momentum from GST 2.0 tax rationalisation, strong enquiry pipelines, and improving rural economic indicators, as 74 per cent of dealers expect growth underscoring broad-based confidence across segments.
 
“Expected price increases in January, new model launches for 2026, and marriage season demand are set to drive conversions, while crop realisation liquidity is expected to reinforce retail traction across Bharat. The government’s ‘One Nation, One Tax’ and ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ mobility vision continue to strengthen affordability and expand vehicle penetration in emerging markets,” he said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

After E20, India should now focus on flex fuel: Toyota country head

India e-2W registrations cross 1.18 million; TVS leads, Ola slips in Nov

Domestic PV wholesales rose 21% in November, fuelled by GST cuts

Premium

May have to discontinue small cars if CAFE targets unjust: Maruti

Carmakers report strong November sales growth on GST-driven demand surge

Topics :Auto salesAuto sectorAuto industrypassenger vehicle salesPassenger Vehicles

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story