PV production dips in August as GST 2.0 hits demand; 2Ws, 3Ws shine

Passenger vehicle (PV) production in India fell by 4.1 per cent in August as dispatches by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to dealers dropped by almost 9 per cent. OEMs recalibrated dispatches as demand weakened sharply after the GST 2.0 announcement in mid-August.

With consumers deferring purchase decisions in anticipation of price cuts, retail sales at several dealerships suffered, pushing inventory days to 60 and overall channel inventory to about 600,000 units at the end of August. OEMs recalibrated dispatches, with Maruti Suzuki India reporting an over 8 per cent decline. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) saw a fall of over 9 per cent, while Hyundai Motor India dispatches dropped around 10 per cent.

Rajesh Menon, director general of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), said PV sales in August declined 8.8 per cent to 322,000 units compared with the same month last year, primarily due to recalibrated dispatches by manufacturers. While overall PV production fell 4 per cent, passenger cars recorded a sharper drop of 7.9 per cent (125,000 units). Utility vehicle sales fell 1.8 per cent in contrast. However, despite production cuts, exports of PVs grew 24.6 per cent. OEMs such as Hyundai expect the biggest beneficiary of GST cuts to be the small sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment, comprising models under four metres in length.

Tarun Garg, chief operating officer of Hyundai Motor India, said last week that the small SUV segment is already the largest in the car industry. GST rate rationalisation, coupled with the Eighth Pay Commission recommendations and rising aspirations of customers, could provide a strong demand boost. Small SUVs currently account for about 30 per cent of the industry’s overall PV sales. “The small SUV segment could see the maximum growth,” he told reporters. Meanwhile, Maruti expects small car sales growth of about 10 per cent from FY27 onwards. Two- and three-wheelers shine in August Two-wheeler sales were a bright spot, growing 7.1 per cent to 1.83 million units in August. Scooters led the segment, rising 12.7 per cent, while motorcycles grew 4.3 per cent to 1.1 million units. SIAM data showed that Ather posted an almost 70 per cent jump in dispatches to 22,757 units. Hero MotoCorp recorded a 5.4 per cent rise, while Royal Enfield saw a strong 56 per cent surge in dispatches.