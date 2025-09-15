Maruti Suzuki cars to get cheaper under GST reform, know new prices here

GST Cut on Maruti Suzuki Car: Significant price reductions have been made across Maruti Suzuki’s lineup as a result of the Goods and Services Taxes (GST) Council's decision to lower the tax on small cars from 28% to 18%. With effect from September 22, 2025, the updated ex-showroom prices lower the cost of hatchbacks and small sedans for consumers.

Following the 56th Council meeting, Union Finance Minister and Chairperson of the GST Council Nirmala Sitharaman announced the reform, stating that it is intended to increase personal mobility and assist the automobile sector. Many popular Maruti Suzuki models now have significant ex-showroom price reductions as a result of the GST drop.

GST cut on Maruti Suzuki cars Maruti Suzuki has significantly reduced the prices of the majority of its automobile models in response to recent government changes to the GST, making them more affordable. By eliminating the extra tax on petrol and diesel vehicles, the new rates, which went into effect on September 22, 2025, simplify the tax system. ALSO READ: GST cut relief: Two-wheeler prices may decline by as much as ₹24,500 Many Maruti Suzuki cars, especially entry-level models, are now more reasonably priced thanks to the GST drop, which may increase sales before the holidays. Both first-time car buyers and those looking to upgrade will greatly benefit from this move.

GST cut on Maruti Suzuki cars 2025: Introduced ‘new’ prices • Maruti Alto K10: The price has been deducted by up to ₹53,000. • Maruti Swift: Depending on the variant, the price cut offers savings of up to ₹1.06 lakh, with huge deductions on CNG models. • Maruti Dzire: The compact sedan has become cheaper by up to ₹86,000. • Maruti Baleno: Prices have been substracted as much as ₹85,000. • Maruti Brezza: The compact SUV has seen price drops of up to ₹48,000. • Maruti Grand Vitara: Price drops to range up to ₹67,000, benefitting both petrol and hybrid variants.

• Maruti Invicto: The premium MPV is now deducted by up to ₹61,000. • Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: The ex-showroom starting price for the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is now Rs 3.90 lakh. With a price reduction of up to Rs 53,000, the VXI (O) CNG 1L MT trim receives the most benefit. • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: The popular hatchback has become more accessible thanks to a price reduction of up to Rs 64,000 brought about by the new GST system. • Maruti Suzuki Celerio: After the GST is implemented, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio would start at Rs 5.16 lakh (ex-showroom). Depending on the variation, potential clients can receive benefits of up to Rs 63,000.