Late-stage design changes delay most vehicle launches in India: Report

India’s automotive industry is facing widespread delays in vehicle launches, with 80 per cent of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) reporting disruptions caused by late-stage engineering changes, according to a new study by Vector Consulting Group.

“This delay is so high in India, and even higher in the case of electric vehicles. If our product development is slow, there is a chance that India will lag behind the world. China is developing their products in 18–24 months, while we are still around 36–60 months. This is because of so many changes happening at the OEM end, not because of the suppliers,” said Ravindra Patki, Managing Partner, Vector Consulting Group. “Late-stage design changes are disrupting launches, reducing supplier capacity, and impacting India’s competitiveness in the global automotive market,” he added.

The findings reveal that, contrary to expectations, engineering changes do not sharply decline after the initial prototype build and validation stage. Instead of dropping to less than 15 per cent during pre-production, 8 per cent or less at production post-launch, and under 3 per cent following product stabilisation, change levels remain high well into later phases of the development cycle. Only 6 per cent of surveyed OEMs follow this ideal trajectory, 13 per cent exhibit moderate deviation, while a significant 81 per cent display considerable misalignment. Each change can trigger rework in design, tooling, repeated validations, or software updates, delaying launch schedules and increasing costs.

The impact on suppliers is significant. Around 57 per cent of component manufacturers report that frequent late changes force their teams into constant rework and firefighting, repeatedly shifting resources from one project to another. As a result, 76 per cent faced longer project lead times, 52 per cent struggled with on-time deliveries, 43 per cent experienced cost overruns, and 83 per cent were compelled to put new technology initiatives on hold. “If you want the ecosystem to move forward, we will have to release the capacity to work on R&D. We find that a significant portion of supplier teams are working behind changes. Almost 83 per cent of suppliers said that they are not ready to work on technology development due to this,” Patki said.

Repeated changes throughout the development cycle are also causing automakers to face significant challenges in quality and cost management. About 33 per cent report ongoing difficulties in achieving desired product quality and reliability even after launch, 20 per cent cite increased warranty costs, and 58 per cent highlight delays in service and dealer network readiness. Most of these issues get corrected only after product launch through the joint effort of suppliers and automakers. The research, based on insights from 36 CXOs across leading two-wheeler, passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle (13 per cent), and heavy commercial vehicle OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers, identifies three major drivers behind late engineering changes: missing or delayed manufacturing engineering inputs in early stages (60 per cent), delayed supplier feedback (47 per cent), and unstable design freezes (13 per cent).