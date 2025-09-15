Home / Industry / Auto / Fada DSS 2025: JSW MG, Royal Enfield, Ashok Leyland lead dealer rankings

Fada DSS 2025: JSW MG, Royal Enfield, Ashok Leyland lead dealer rankings

Fada President C.S. Vigneshwar said the study serves as "a true mirror" of dealer–OEM relations.
Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 2:58 PM IST
JSW MG, Royal Enfield, Ashok Leyland, Atul Auto and Volvo Cars have emerged as segment leaders in the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations’ (Fada) Dealer Satisfaction Study (DSS) 2025.
 
The study also flagged persistent concerns over dealer viability, buyback policies and cost-sharing arrangements, highlighting the gap between strong OEM offerings and the business challenges faced by their retail partners.
 
Survey covers 5,000 outlets nationwide
 
The fifth edition of DSS was conducted in partnership with Singapore-based consultancy PremonAsia. Covering over 1,800 dealer principals and nearly 5,000 outlets across India, the survey was carried out in nine regional languages for the first time to ensure broader representation.
 
This year’s leaders included JSW MG, which retained the top spot in the four-wheeler mass market with 868 points, and Royal Enfield, which led the two-wheeler segment with 852 points. Hero MotoCorp, close behind, joined Royal Enfield in recording the largest year-on-year gains of over 140 points each.
 
In commercial vehicles, Ashok Leyland continued its dominance with 786 points, while Tata Motors registered notable improvements. Atul Auto topped the three-wheeler category, which returned to the study after three years, with 924 points. Volvo Cars secured first place in the luxury car segment with 884 points.
 
Dealer concerns persist despite improvements
 
Fada President C.S. Vigneshwar said the study serves as “a true mirror” of dealer–OEM relations. “While our industry continues to win on product quality and reliability, structural issues like buyback policies, training costs, and dealership viability cannot be overlooked. Dealers are voicing the need for fairer margins, greater policy flexibility, and more meaningful engagement in OEM decision-making,” he said.
 
PremonAsia COO Rahul Sharma noted that while product remains the strongest driver of dealer satisfaction, nearly two-thirds of sentiment is shaped by after-sales and viability factors. “Addressing inventory costs, buyback policies and training arrangements can make a meaningful difference to dealer confidence and long-term partnerships,” he said.
 
Industry average rises but challenges remain
 
The industry’s average dealer satisfaction score rose 13 points to 781 this year. Product continued to score highest, but concerns over margins, inventory write-offs, training cost-sharing and long-term profitability remained common across categories. Dealer satisfaction improved in the two-wheeler segment but slipped in the four-wheeler mass market and commercial vehicle categories.
 
Fada calls for closer OEM–dealer collaboration
 
As the festive season approaches, Fada urged OEMs to work more closely with dealers to strengthen business sustainability. Stronger collaboration, the association said, would help ensure that the industry’s growth momentum translates into higher confidence at the retail level.

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

