PV sales may grow 7% by FY27 on GST cut boost, says Maruti Suzuki

As the goods and services tax (GST) rate cut brings cheer to India’s Motown, the country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India expects auto sales to bounce back to a historical growth rate of 7 per cent by 2026-27. The small car segment, where Maruti is the leader, is estimated to grow by around 10 per cent.

Enquiries are already up by 15 per cent at dealerships.

Speaking on the sidelines of the annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki, said the long-term compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the auto industry, historically around 7 per cent, was likely to be restored from 2026-27. He did not wish to comment on the immediate impact of the GST cut on sales in the second half of the year, but noted that enquiries had jumped 15 per cent since August 15, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated GST rate rationalisation.

According to Banerjee, the small car segment may bounce back to 10 per cent growth by FY27. His optimism stems from the fact that the GST cut is resulting in a 3.5-8.5 per cent price reduction across their range, from small cars to larger models. “India’s car penetration stands at 34 cars per 1,000 people, compared to 700-800 cars per 1,000 in developed countries. If the penetration moves up to 44 per 1,000 as well, there is huge room for growth,” he told reporters. Moreover, income tax relief for individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh and the transmission of repo rate cuts by the central bank are expected to increase disposable income and lower equated monthly instalments (EMIs).