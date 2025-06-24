Chennai-based Raptee lines up its own operating system for T30 bikes

Chennai-based Raptee.HV, which is set to begin commercial delivery of India’s first high-voltage electric motorcycle, the T30, has announced that its vehicles will feature a proprietary operating system. This will provide customers with virtually limitless upgrade possibilities—unlike peers who rely on outsourced software with fixed packages and limited upgrade options. The company claims to be the first two-wheeler EV maker to develop its own operating system.

ALSO READ: India rolls out red carpet for Tesla with new electric vehicle policy push This comes at a time when the T30 has already received advance orders for around 8,000 units, with deliveries expected to commence within the next two months. The high-voltage architecture enables the electric bike to use existing car charging points across India. The T30 offers a real-world range of over 150 kilometres on a single charge and can accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in 3.5 seconds, positioning it against existing 250–300cc internal combustion engine (ICE) bikes. Raptee’s use of a high-voltage powertrain, similar to those found in electric cars, is a key enabler of this compatibility. The company has strategically focused on the motorcycle segment, citing a lack of options compared to the electric scooter market.

“The biggest advantage of having our own operating system is that it will be tailor-made for two-wheelers. There will be no extra application slowing down the system,” said Dinesh Arjun, co-founder and chief executive officer of the company. A custom Linux OS offers modularity and robust networking—ideal for telematics, over-the-air updates, and advanced human–machine interfaces, the company said. “When it comes to electric two-wheelers, picking the right software platform is crucial for performance, reliability and user experience. Automotive Android offers lively infotainment and voice services, speeding up app development and ensuring smooth smartphone connectivity. However, its resource demands and unpredictable timing make it less suited to safety-critical control,” the company added.

ALSO READ: India's auto firms to give double-digit salary hikes in FY26: Deloitte Arjun noted that the company has received advance orders for around 8,000 vehicles, with delivery expected to begin soon. Most of the demand has come from Chennai, Bengaluru and the Delhi–NCR region. The T30, the first motorcycle in Raptee.HV’s high-voltage line-up, has been designed to deliver a superior riding experience compared to a 300cc ICE motorcycle, through its HV tech powertrain, refined ride dynamics and industry-leading software features. One of the company’s key achievements has been reaching price parity with 300cc ICE motorcycles. The T30 is priced at Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom), which translates to a lower on-road price after factoring in EV road tax subsidies and lower total cost of ownership.