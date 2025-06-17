Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 09:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / India's auto firms to give double-digit salary hikes in FY26: Deloitte

India's auto firms to give double-digit salary hikes in FY26: Deloitte

Driven by demand for EV, AI and automation roles, the automotive industry is set to give the highest salary hikes in FY26, outpacing most other Indian sectors

salary, employee

Top-performing employees are likely to receive raises exceeding the 10 per cent mark, according to the report (Representational image)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

     
The automotive industry is projected to offer an average salary hike of 10.1 per cent for the financial year 2025–26 (FY26), The Economic Times reported, citing Deloitte’s ‘Performance and Rewards Trends Study’ for automotive producers. This projection is notably higher than the average 8 per cent salary growth seen across other Indian sectors.
 
Some firms concluded their appraisals for FY26 in March 2025, while others are expected to finalise them after June, depending on their financial year-end.
 
EVs, automation, AI roles driving demand for skilled talent
 
Human resource heads at Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) and Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd attributed the double-digit hikes to increased demand for roles in electric vehicles, research and development, product engineering, automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning.
   
Top-performing employees are likely to receive raises exceeding the 10 per cent mark, according to the report.

Also Read

Rajat Khurana, managing director at Asics India and South Asia

ASICS to boost India sportswear production to 40% amid import restrictions

Less than two years since generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) came to the market, organisations are discovering that instead of automating away jobs, the technology is boosting workers' performance. That's one of the key findings of Freshworks

Big 4 ramping up hiring for tech, biz consulting: Amrop India Study

artificial intelligence machine learning

Deloitte launches agentic AI centre with hubs in India, Singapore, Malaysia

PremiumRBI, CRB, Contingency Risk Buffer, surplus transfer, ECF, fiscal deficit, economic capital framework, Bimal Jalan committee, RBI balance sheet, RBI earnings

Panel formed to chart roadmap for Big Four-like company in India

Statsguru: India faces growing financial risks from cybersecurity breaches

Indian digital forensics market to reach $1.39 billion by 2030: Report

 
  Double-digit raises continue for fifth straight year
 
Neelesh Gupta, partner at Deloitte India, noted that FY26 would mark the fifth consecutive year of double-digit pay hikes for the automotive sector. However, he added that the rate of increase has been gradually declining over the past three years.
 
Compared to last year’s 10.5 per cent hike, this year’s projected 10.1 per cent still places the automotive sector ahead of India Inc’s overall average of 8.8 per cent for FY25.
 
Automobile exports up 19% in FY25 
 
India’s automobile exports rose by 19 per cent to over 5.3 million units in FY25, compared to 4.5 million in FY24. Passenger vehicle exports rose by 15 per cent to 770,364 units in FY25, up from 672,105 the previous year, according to industry body SIAM.
 
The segment delivered its best-ever annual performance, driven by global demand for India-manufactured models.
 
  IT sector braces for modest salary hikes
 
In contrast, India’s IT services sector is likely to witness more modest salary hikes, amid global economic uncertainties and a shift in skill requirements.
 
Average pay increases are projected to range between 4 and 8.5 per cent—lower than in previous years—indicating a move towards more sustainable compensation structures in the face of growing AI adoption and cost optimisation.
 

More From This Section

PremiumAshok Leyland, commercial vehicle

India's CV industry quietly begins shift to hydrogen-powered vehicles

passenger vehicle, pv sales

Passenger vehicle dispatches dip marginally in May, two-wheelers edge up

Ultraviolette Cofounder & CEO Narayan Subramaniam (left), with France-based e2W maker Pink Mobility President & Founder Ghislain Lestienne

Ultraviolette revs up electric vehicle play with 2 launches in Paris

Premiumbike taxi

Commuters feel pinch as bike-taxi firms halt ops after Karnataka HC order

gavel law cases

Bike taxi drivers in Bengaluru plead for relief as Karnataka ban begins

Topics : Deloitte Auto industry automotive industry Electric vehicles in India Salaries pay hike BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseDividend TodayAgniveer Exam Date 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon