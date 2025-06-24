Maruti Suzuki Escudo to launch this Diwali, set to challenge Creta, Seltos

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for one of its most aggressive product offensives in recent years with the upcoming launch of its brand new SUV, expected to be named the Maruti Suzuki Escudo. Slated for a Diwali 2025 release, the SUV – internally codenamed Y17 – is aimed directly at the heart of India’s mid-size SUV market, currently ruled by the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

With SUVs now accounting for nearly half of all passenger vehicle sales in India, Maruti is strategically positioning the Escudo to capitalise on this booming demand. While premium in size and features, the Escudo is expected to be more accessible than Maruti's Nexa offerings, thanks to its Arena dealership rollout.

What to expect from the Maruti Suzuki Escudo The Escudo will bridge the gap between the compact Brezza and the premium Grand Vitara, targeting customers who need more space and features but want to avoid the higher price tags of Nexa models. Built on Suzuki’s Global-C platform, the Escudo will likely feature a longer wheelbase than the Grand Vitara (4,345 mm), improving rear-seat space and boot capacity – key buying factors in the family SUV segment. Its main rivals? The Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos – leaders in a segment that controls over 35% of India’s SUV market share.

Powertrain options: Petrol, hybrid, and CNG The Escudo is expected to offer a wide range of powertrain options similar to those in the Grand Vitara lineup, including: 1.5L petrol engine (\~103 hp) with 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox; 2WD and optional AllGrip AWD 1.5L strong-hybrid variant (\~115 hp) with e-CVT, aimed at buyers focused on fuel efficiency CNG variant (\~86-88 hp), reinforcing Maruti’s commitment to alternative fuel options This diverse lineup ensures Maruti caters to both performance-oriented and fuel-conscious customers. Pricing and availability: Affordable yet feature rich Unlike the Grand Vitara, the Escudo will be sold via Maruti Suzuki’s Arena dealerships, increasing its reach, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. This move is aimed at giving mass-market buyers a taste of premium without the Nexa level price barrier.

* Expected starting price: Around ₹10 lakh for the base petrol variant * Top end hybrid: Likely to go up to ₹20 lakh * Launch timeline: Diwali 2025, aligning with India’s peak festive shopping season Strategic shift: From 7 seater to comfort focused 5 seater Initially speculated to be a 7 seater, the Escudo has reportedly pivoted to a spacious 5 seater format. According to an insider cited by Autocar Professional, this decision was based on buyer feedback, which prioritised comfort, practicality, and better boot space over additional seating. Escudo and e-Vitara: Twin SUV blitz from Maruti The Escudo is just one part of Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming SUV double-act. The carmaker is also set to launch the e-Vitara, its first fully electric SUV, around September 2025. This two-pronged strategy allows Maruti to compete aggressively in both traditional ICE and emerging EV segments.

Why the Escudo matters The Escudo’s key appeal lies in its blend of space, pricing, powertrain variety, and wide availability. It promises more size and premium feel than the Brezza, better pricing than the Grand Vitara, and a broader sales footprint via Arena. The multiple fuel options — petrol, hybrid, and CNG, possibly paired with AWD — make it a rare all-rounder in its class. Combined with a Diwali 2025 launch, a strong dealership network, and a sharply targeted product positioning, the Escudo has the potential to be Maruti Suzuki’s next big success story in the SUV space.