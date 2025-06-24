India rolls out red carpet for Tesla with new electric vehicle policy push

In a renewed push to bring Tesla to the Indian shores, the government has opened a new chapter in its electric vehicle strategy by launching a dedicated portal under the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI). The initiative, unveiled by Union Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy , invites global electric vehicle (EV) makers to invest and set up local manufacturing units.

“Tesla can also apply, we are still open to Tesla,” said Kumaraswamy at the launch. He mentioned that formal communications would soon be sent to embassies of several countries, including the US, Germany, Vietnam, the UK, and Czechoslovakia.

Though Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has earlier hinted at a desire for greater concessions, the American EV giant has so far chosen only to import and retail cars in India through company-owned showrooms. Still, this hasn’t deterred the Indian government’s efforts to woo Tesla for a larger play. VinFast’s eligibility remains unclear Meanwhile, China’s BYD remains sidelined due to ongoing restrictions on investments from countries sharing land borders with India. On the other hand, Vietnam’s VinFast, which has already begun local manufacturing, may not qualify under SPMEPCI—unless it brings fresh investments of $500 million, a senior ministry official told The Economic Times.

“Their investment has already been made. Under the policy, if they come up with a fresh investment of $500 million—even in the same location—they are eligible for concessional import duties,” the official added. VinFast had earlier expressed hope of qualifying, citing significant investments already committed. What SPMEPCI offers? The SPMEPCI, first notified in March last year, was held up for over 15 months as guidelines were being finalised. While no official admission was made, the delay was widely speculated to be linked to Tesla’s pending decision. The finalised policy now includes the following highlights: - Minimum investment: ₹4,150 crore within three years of application approval. Investment can be in plants, machinery, R&D, etc.

- Start of manufacturing: Within three years of approval. - Domestic Value Addition (DVA): At least 25 per cent within three years and 50 per cent within five years, in line with the PLI scheme’s SOPs. - Import duty concession: CBUs with a minimum CIF value of $35,000 will attract only 15 per cent customs duty, capped at 8,000 units per year for five years. - Eligibility: Applicants must have global automotive revenue of ₹10,000 crore and a minimum of ₹3,000 crore in global fixed assets. From greenfield to brownfield Initially, the policy only welcomed foreign companies setting up new (greenfield) facilities. However, after strong opposition from Indian automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra, the guidelines were expanded to include brownfield investments—as long as they are clearly demarcated from existing manufacturing setups.