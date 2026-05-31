Red tape redux: Automakers see red as PLI scheme paperwork multiplies

A mountain of paperwork threatens to bury automobile companies that plan to export under the auto production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme just when the government is trying to push deregulation and ease of doing business across industries.

Auto manufacturers told officials of the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) in a meeting on April 23 that a document issued by government-run automotive testing agencies on December 22, 2025, had effectively introduced an additional certification requirement that was not part of the scheme's original standard operating procedure (SOP).

The latest communication asked automakers claiming incentives under the scheme to complete a separate certification process to verify domestic value addition (DVA) in products meant for exports, Business Standard has learnt.

The MHI official then clearly informed them that the scheme did not differentiate between vehicles sold in India and those exported. He advised companies to formally raise the issue with the MHI, either directly or through the industry body, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

A senior MHI official, who chaired the meeting, asked the testing agencies whether they had consulted the automobile industry before issuing the document. The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) — one of the testing agencies — admitted that no stakeholder consultation had taken place.

"Applicant needs to confirm that the...product intended for export remains technically, functionally, and structurally identical to the already certified domestic model," stated the document called "common understanding procedure".

An auto industry executive explained that under the PLI scheme, automakers must furnish extensive documentation to demonstrate DVA. This exercise extended beyond the company itself, requiring supporting documents from suppliers across the value chain. Every new requirement or clarification took two to three months to implement as manufacturers gathered and validated fresh paperwork from vendors.

Government-authorised testing agencies such as ARAI and the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) verify manufacturers' claims, assess compliance and issue certificates that help the MHI determine whether a product is eligible for PLI benefits.

The auto PLI scheme provides incentives to vehicle and component manufacturers based on incremental sales of eligible products. To qualify, companies must meet prescribed DVA norms, which measure the share of a product's value created in India through local manufacturing and sourcing.

During the meeting, the MHI official also asked testing agencies to review the December 22 document.

"One of the biggest demands of the industry has been that the testing agencies should give us some lead time so that we can get things in order. Not everything should come as a shock," the executive said.

Another executive said that when a fresh notification – like the December 22 document – is issued, statutory auditors often stop accepting documents prepared under the earlier interpretation. As a result, companies have to revisit months of work, collect additional information from suppliers, and revise documentats before they can apply for the DVA certificate from testing agencies.