Govt explores commercial vehicle driver rating index for skill assessment

“Blending of diesel has been looked at with seriousness. Bharat Petroleum Corporation is doing strategic research for iso-butanol blending with diesel. And the results are encouraging. It is likely that the blending mandate will come later this year. And the consumption of diesel is almost two times that of petrol. So, the impact on blending in terms of diesel is concerned will have a far greater impact on our energy security than even petrol blending,” said Umashankar.