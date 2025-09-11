Small SUV segment may see maximum growth after GST relief: Hyundai COO

The small sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment — comprising models under 4 metres in length — could witness the “maximum” growth among all categories in the coming months following the recent goods and services tax (GST) rate rationalisation, Tarun Garg, chief operating officer (COO) of Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), said on Thursday.

“The small SUV segment is already the biggest segment in the car industry. GST rate rationalisation, coupled with the 8th Pay Commission recommendations and rising customer aspirations, could give a huge demand boost. The small SUV segment could see the maximum growth,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the 65th annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

He said the appeal of small SUVs was evident from the number of launches in this category over the past four to five years, compared with only a few in the hatchback segment, which also falls in the sub-Rs 10 lakh price range. “That aspiration of the customer (for a comparatively bigger car like a small SUV) will not die,” he stated. Garg noted that the urban market, driven largely by sentiment, is now expected to see strong demand for small SUVs. “The rural market does well when there is a good monsoon, minimum support prices (MSP), etc. The urban market does well when the overall sentiment is positive. Now, with the GST rate change, the urban market will also get a fillip,” he explained.

ALSO READ: Swadeshi key theme of BJP's programmes to mark PM Modi's birthday Small SUVs currently account for about 30 per cent of the industry’s overall passenger vehicle sales. In the April–July period, 395,114 units of small SUVs were sold in India. Hyundai’s Exter, Maruti’s Brezza, Tata Motors’ Punch and Kia’s Sonet are among the key models in this segment. Looking at the broader market, Garg said that in the past 20 years, the compounded annual growth rate of auto industry volumes had been 4.5–5 per cent. “In the April–August period, the industry’s volume sales dropped by 2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). There were danger signs of sales slipping into a negative category. The government’s decision (to rationalise GST) came at the right time. The festival season is now starting. We will see very good momentum till the end of FY26,” he added.

The COO projected that during September–March of FY26, industry volume sales could grow around 5 per cent Y-o-Y, but tempered expectations of a dramatic surge. “Car is about total cost of ownership. History is a good teacher, and it teaches us that whenever there is an uptick, it is usually in the 5–7 per cent range. It is true that the GST rate cut is a huge step. However, geopolitical issues (tariffs, conflicts, etc) are there and they will have some negative impact. That should be considered. Normalcy in geopolitical issues can give even more fillip to overall industry sales,” he stated.