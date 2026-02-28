CAQM panel may set annual EV sales targets for automakers in Delhi-NCR

Auto companies operating in the National Capital Region (NCR) may soon be assigned specific electric vehicle (EV) sales targets for each financial year, with the thresholds set to progressively rise and ultimately reach a stage where dealerships in the region sell only electric vehicles after a defined transition period, the expert committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas told automakers on Friday.

According to people aware of the discussions, the 15-member panel — constituted in December 2025 to frame a comprehensive strategy to curb vehicular emissions in Delhi-NCR — conveyed during its meeting with two- and four-wheeler manufacturers that it is examining the feasibility of mandatory annual EV sales targets for automobile companies operating in the region.

The targets, if notified, would increase annually, nudging manufacturers towards a complete transition to electric vehicle sales in NCR over time, Business Standard has learnt. Why is CAQM considering mandatory annual EV sales targets in NCR? The proposed framework is understood to be part of a broader roadmap the committee is preparing to reduce transport-related emissions, which remain a significant contributor to Delhi-NCR’s air pollution burden. The panel has been tasked with reviewing existing policies related to clean mobility — including Bharat Stage emission norms, fuel-efficiency regulations, and electric mobility programmes — and recommending a multi-pronged, implementable strategy within a defined timeframe.

What concerns did automakers raise at the CAQM meeting? During Friday’s meeting, committee members told the automakers that the shift would be phased and calibrated, rather than abrupt, allowing industry time to adjust production plans and dealership strategies. However, the direction of policy — towards the full electrification of new vehicle sales in the region — was made clear, participants said. Industry executives reportedly flagged concerns around charging infrastructure readiness, grid capacity, supply chain constraints for batteries and components, and consumer affordability. Some automakers also pointed to the need for alignment with central government policies and incentive schemes to avoid regulatory fragmentation.