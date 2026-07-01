Tata Motors widens lead in India's ePV market as competition heats up

Tata Motors has widened its lead in India's fast-growing electric passenger vehicle (ePV) market even as competition intensified with a series of new model launches. At the same time, the company increased its share in the overall passenger vehicle market, reinforcing its position as the country's second-largest carmaker.

According to Vahan registration data for the first quarter of FY27, Tata.ev's share of the electric passenger vehicle market increased to 39 per cent from 36.1 per cent a year earlier. In the overall passenger vehicle market, Tata Motors' share rose to 14.2 per cent from 12.5 per cent, strengthening its position in both retail registrations and wholesale dispatches.

The gains come amid a significant shift in the competitive landscape. Mahindra expanded its electric portfolio with the BE 6 and XEV 9e, while JSW MG Motor India strengthened its line-up with the Windsor EV, Comet EV and ZS EV. Maruti Suzuki entered the segment with the e Vitara, VinFast made its India debut, and Hyundai, Kia and BYD continued expanding their electric vehicle offerings. Despite the influx of rivals, Tata.ev not only retained its leadership but widened its lead. Mahindra's market share increased to 24.3 per cent in Q1FY27 from 23.2 per cent a year earlier, while JSW MG's share declined to 20 per cent from 30.9 per cent despite the popularity of the Windsor EV.

New entrants Maruti Suzuki and VinFast captured 5.9 per cent and 4.8 per cent of the market, respectively, in their first full quarter. Hyundai's share declined to 1.7 per cent from 4.9 per cent, while BYD's slipped to 2.6 per cent from 3.8 per cent, according to Vahan data. In volume terms, Tata.ev retailed 32,283 electric passenger vehicles during the April-June quarter, more than doubling from 15,794 units a year earlier. Mahindra followed with 20,112 registrations, while JSW MG retailed 16,502 vehicles. Maruti Suzuki and VinFast sold 4,894 and 3,973 units, respectively. BYD retailed 2,173 vehicles, Hyundai 1,386 and Kia 1,304 during the quarter.

The overall electric passenger vehicle market nearly doubled during the period, with registrations increasing to about 82,700 units from around 43,700 a year earlier, indicating that competition is being driven by rapid market expansion rather than a redistribution of existing demand. The company's performance coincided with a refresh of its electric vehicle portfolio. Tata Motors recently launched the Harrier.ev and continued to see strong demand for the Punch.ev, Nexon.ev, Tiago.ev and Curvv.ev. The upcoming Sierra.ev is expected to strengthen its presence in the premium electric SUV segment. The momentum also extended to the broader passenger vehicle market. Tata Motors retailed 174,299 passenger vehicles during the first quarter, compared with 124,984 units a year earlier.