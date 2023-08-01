Tata Motors July sales: Total sales down 1.41% YoY, CV sales down 4%

Tata Motors posted a decline of 1.41 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in its total sales for July 2023. The company sold 80,633 units in July 2023 against a sale of 81,790 units in July 2022. These numbers include both domestic and international sales.

Domestic sales did not see any noticeable change with a difference of only 134 vehicles YoY.

Commercial vehicle sales dropped four per cent to 32,944 units in July 2023 against a sale of 34,154 units during the same period last year.

Total passenger vehicle domestic sales remained almost the same as Tata Motors sold 47,628 vehicles in July 2023 against 47,505 in July 2022. This data also includes the sale of electric vehicles.

Tata Motors is expanding its product portfolio by adding CNG options to its vehicles. In the most recent update, the company is expected to sell its popular small SUV Punch with a company-fitted CNG. The production of the CNG variant for Tata Punch has already begun and a launch is likely to happen ahead of the festive season, Autocar India (ACI) reported.

Tata Punch CNG will be Tata's fourth product to get a factory-fitted CNG kit after Tiago, Tigor, and Altroz. The CNG Punch is also expected to get a sunroof, an addition which is not available on the petrol-powered Punch yet.

Apart from this, Tata is also planning a significant facelift for its best-selling compact SUV, Tata Nexon. The competition since its last update has grown a lot and Tata is expected to give Nexon a larger panoramic sunroof along with a bigger touchscreen infotainment as part of the facelift.