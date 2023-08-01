Toyota registers best-ever monthly vehicle sales in July at 21,911 units

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday reported its best-ever monthly sales in July at 21,911 units. The company's total dispatches to dealers increased by 2,218 units in July and reached 21,911 units, as compared to 19,693 units in July 2022, a rise of 11.26 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

In June 2023, the company's domestic wholesales stood at 20,759 units, while exports accounted for 1,152 units.

Earlier, Toyota posted its best monthly wholesales in May 2023 when the automaker sold a total of 20,410 units.

"The month of July has been tremendous for the company, we are thrilled to have recorded our highest wholesales ever by selling 21,911 units. We are witnessing an overwhelming response to our entire product range," Toyota Kirloskar Motors Vice-President (Sales and Strategic Marketing) Atul Sood told Press Trust of India.

Given the mid-year sales trend and the favourable demand sentiments, coupled with an increase in production by adding a third shift operation, the automaker is confident of recording one of strongest years in the country, Sood added.

As a part of expanding its footprint in the Indian market, Toyota is leveraging its partnership with Maruti Suzuki to introduce rebadged Maruti cars. As the latest addition to its offering, Toyota is reported to be working on developing an Ertiga-based MPV for sale in the Indian market.

(With agency inputs)