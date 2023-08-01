Home / Industry / Auto / Toyota registers best-ever monthly vehicle sales in July at 21,911 units

Toyota registers best-ever monthly vehicle sales in July at 21,911 units

As a part of expanding its footprint in the Indian market, Toyota is leveraging its partnership with Maruti Suzuki to introduce rebadged Maruti cars

BS Web Team New Delhi
In June 2023, the company's domestic wholesales stood at 20,759 units, while exports accounted for 1,152 units

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 1:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday reported its best-ever monthly sales in July at 21,911 units. The company's total dispatches to dealers increased by 2,218 units in July and reached 21,911 units, as compared to 19,693 units in July 2022, a rise of 11.26 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

In June 2023, the company's domestic wholesales stood at 20,759 units, while exports accounted for 1,152 units.

Earlier, Toyota posted its best monthly wholesales in May 2023 when the automaker sold a total of 20,410 units.

"The month of July has been tremendous for the company, we are thrilled to have recorded our highest wholesales ever by selling 21,911 units. We are witnessing an overwhelming response to our entire product range," Toyota Kirloskar Motors Vice-President (Sales and Strategic Marketing) Atul Sood told Press Trust of India.

Given the mid-year sales trend and the favourable demand sentiments, coupled with an increase in production by adding a third shift operation, the automaker is confident of recording one of strongest years in the country, Sood added.

As a part of expanding its footprint in the Indian market, Toyota is leveraging its partnership with Maruti Suzuki to introduce rebadged Maruti cars. As the latest addition to its offering, Toyota is reported to be working on developing an Ertiga-based MPV for sale in the Indian market.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Banking on Gypsy's legacy to take on the SUV challenge

Bookings begin for Maruti Suzuki MPV Invicto at Rs 25,000; launch on July 5

Toyota Rumion, Ertiga-based MPV to be launched in India by September

Maruti Suzuki looking to replicate diesel engine frugality with hybrid, CNG

More than budget carmaker: Maruti leads Rs 10-20 lakh segment at 23% share

Bajaj Auto July sales: Total sales down 10% YoY, 2W sales dip 14%

Mahindra to unveil Thar EV concept on August 15: All you need to know

Indian auto industry is driving sustainable mobility through 6 initiatives

Electric two-wheeler registrations recover in July but very modestly

Ford recalls 870K F-150 pickups in US, parking brakes turn on unexpectedly

Topics :Toyota MotorToyota Kirloskar Motor Toyota IndiaToyota FortunerBS Web ReportsToyota cars

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story