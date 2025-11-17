Home / Industry / Auto / Tata Motors PV shares fall 4.8% on JLR volume drop and margin cut

Tata Motors PV shares fall 4.8% on JLR volume drop and margin cut

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles slipped almost 5 per cent after a sharp drop in Jaguar Land Rover volumes and a cut in the luxury unit's margin outlook

Tata Motors
In a note, Jefferies said JLR faces multiple headwinds, which include increased competition and consumption tax in China, high discounts and the transition to EVs.
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 4:53 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV) fell as much as 7.3 per cent on Monday amid a drop in volumes at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). The company also revised lower the margin forecast for the luxury car unit.
 
Shares of Tata Motors PV ended at Rs 372.7, down 4.83 per cent over its previous close. The company got listed separately last week after it was spun off from Tata Motors, which now houses the commercial vehicle business. Tata Motors PV includes the passenger vehicles business, including electric vehicles (EVs), and Jaguar Land Rover, which generates the bulk of its profits.
 
A cyberattack in early September had halted production for five weeks at the luxury car maker and led to a one-time charge of $228.5 million in the second quarter.
 
What is weighing on Jaguar Land Rover’s performance?
 
In a note, Jefferies said JLR faces multiple headwinds, which include increased competition and consumption tax in China, high discounts and the transition to EVs.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

What are CAFE norms and why are small carmakers worried about them?

Premium

15 'no', 2 'yes' votes: CAFE relief for small cars leaves industry divided

Ola Electric commences test rides of its 4,680 Bharat Cell vehicles

Festivals, GST rate rejig spur October passenger vehicle dispatches

Festive demand, GST cuts push October PVs, 2-wheeler dispatch records: SIAM

Topics :Tata MotorsPassenger VehiclesAutomobile dealers

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story