Domestic PV wholesales rise 17.2% in October on festive demand: Siam

The domestic passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales, which are dispatches from factories to dealers, increased by 17.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 460,739 units in October this year due to high demand amid the festive season and GST rationalisation, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data released on Friday. The wholesales of small cars — sedans and hatchbacks — increased for the first time in a month after several years. In October, the small car wholesales of the auto industry — excluding Tata Motors — increased by 8.4 per cent Y-o-Y to 116,601 units, the data showed.

Which PV segments saw the strongest growth in October? However, the utility vehicle (UV) segment — which includes sport utility vehicles (SUVs) as well as multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) — saw bigger growth in October. According to the data, domestic UV wholesales of the auto industry — excluding Tata Motors — increased by 19.3 per cent Y-o-Y to 269,467 units. The two-wheeler wholesales increased by 2.1 per cent Y-o-Y to 2.21 million units in October, as per SIAM data. What does SIAM say about festive demand and overall dispatches? Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM, said, “The PV, two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments posted their highest ever dispatches to dealers in October, primarily buoyed by the festive demand and the recent GST rate reduction, despite being constrained due to certain logistic limitations."