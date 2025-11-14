Home / Industry / Auto / Festive demand, GST cuts push October PVs, 2-wheeler dispatch records: SIAM

Festive demand, GST cuts push October PVs, 2-wheeler dispatch records: SIAM

Total passenger vehicle wholesales in October rose to 4,60,739 units, an increase of 17 per cent compared with 3,93,238 units in October last year

Buoyed up by distribution expansion, a bevy of new launches, and the entry of Honda Motorcycles with electric Activa, two-wheeler manufacturers are confident that electric scooter (e-scooter) penetration could rise to a fourth or fifth of the total
Scooter sales were up 14 per cent year-on-year at 8,24,003 units last month as compared with 7,21,200 units in October 2024. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 4:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Robust festive demand aided by price cuts owing to GST rate rejig led to record passenger vehicle, two and three-wheeler dispatches from companies to dealers in October, industry body SIAM said on Friday.

Total passenger vehicle wholesales in October rose to 4,60,739 units, an increase of 17 per cent compared with 3,93,238 units in October last year.

Similarly, two-wheeler sales rose to 22,10,727 units during the month, an increase of 2 per cent against 21,64,276 units in the year-ago period, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.

Scooter sales were up 14 per cent year-on-year at 8,24,003 units last month as compared with 7,21,200 units in October 2024.

Motorcycle dispatches, however, declined 4 per cent year-on-year to 13,35,468 units in October.

Three-wheeler dispatches rose 6 per cent year-on-year to 81,288 units in October.

"Passenger vehicles, two and three-wheeler segments posted their highest ever dispatches to dealers in October, primarily buoyed by the festive demand and the recent GST rate reduction, despite being constrained due to certain logistic limitations," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said.

With the reduced GST rates becoming effective from September 22, October witnessed a strong uptick in vehicle registrations, resulting in a notable rise compared to wholesales, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India's used car mkt hits 5.9 mn units as SUVs, premium models fuel growth

Premium

Hitting a speed bump: Carmakers raise concerns over EV scheme rules

Premium

Festival cheer, tax cuts fuelled strong commercial vehicle recovery in Oct

E-scooter maker Ather Energy narrows losses in Q2 as revenue rises 57%

Premium

VinFast slightly outsells Tesla in close fight during festival season

Topics :SiamTwo-wheeler marketpassenger vehicle sales

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story