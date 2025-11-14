Festive demand, GST cuts push October PVs, 2-wheeler dispatch records: SIAM

Robust festive demand aided by price cuts owing to GST rate rejig led to record passenger vehicle, two and three-wheeler dispatches from companies to dealers in October, industry body SIAM said on Friday.
Total passenger vehicle wholesales in October rose to 4,60,739 units, an increase of 17 per cent compared with 3,93,238 units in October last year.
Similarly, two-wheeler sales rose to 22,10,727 units during the month, an increase of 2 per cent against 21,64,276 units in the year-ago period, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.
Scooter sales were up 14 per cent year-on-year at 8,24,003 units last month as compared with 7,21,200 units in October 2024.
Motorcycle dispatches, however, declined 4 per cent year-on-year to 13,35,468 units in October.
Three-wheeler dispatches rose 6 per cent year-on-year to 81,288 units in October.
"Passenger vehicles, two and three-wheeler segments posted their highest ever dispatches to dealers in October, primarily buoyed by the festive demand and the recent GST rate reduction, despite being constrained due to certain logistic limitations," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said.
With the reduced GST rates becoming effective from September 22, October witnessed a strong uptick in vehicle registrations, resulting in a notable rise compared to wholesales, he added.
