Ola Electric commences test rides of its 4,680 Bharat Cell vehicles

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 6:41 PM IST
Ola Electric on Sunday said it has commenced test rides of its 4680 Bharat Cell vehicles at the company's flagship stores across India.

The company recently announced that it secured ARAI certification under the latest AIS-156 Amendment 4 standards issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for its indigenous developed and manufactured 4680 Bharat Cell battery packs in 5.2 kWh configuration.

"With this indigenous technology now available for customers to experience through test rides at our flagship stores, we are proud to bring the future of performance, range, and safety to the roads today," a company spokesperson stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Ola Electric MobilityOla electric vehiclessolar cells

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

