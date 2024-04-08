Home / Industry / Auto / Tata Motors reports 11% increase in JLR Q4 sales to 114,038 units

Full-year sales for the financial year 2024 also climbed 22% to 431,733 units, the company said in a statement

JLR sales also led Tata Motors, India's top carmaker by revenue, to smash its third-quarter profit estimates when the company posted its results in February. Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 6:27 PM IST
Indian automaker Tata Motors said on Monday its Jaguar Land Rover's fourth-quarter sales rose 11% from a year earlier to 114,038 units, driven by increased production and sustained global demand.

Full-year sales for the financial year 2024 also climbed 22% to 431,733 units, the company said in a statement.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sales of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which contributes to two-thirds of Tata Motors' total revenue, helped the latter report its first annual profit in five years in fiscal 2023.
 
JLR sales also led Tata Motors, India's top carmaker by revenue, to smash its third-quarter profit estimates when the company posted its results in February. 
 
Last month, Tata Motors said it will split into two listed entities and separate its commercial vehicles business from its passenger vehicles arm, which houses the lucrative JLR business.

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

