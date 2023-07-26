Tata Motors to launch CNG variant of Punch, top variants to get sunroof

Tata Motors is preparing to expand its CNG offerings to its popular micro-SUV Tata Punch. The production of the CNG variant for Tata Punch has already begun and a launch is likely to happen ahead of the festive season, Autocar India (ACI) has reported.

Tata Punch CNG will be Tata's fourth product to get a factory-fitted CNG kit after Tiago, Tigor, and Altroz. The CNG Punch is also expected to get a sunroof, an addition which is not available on the petrol-powered Punch yet.

The Punch will be powered by the same 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder engine that powers its petrol variant. The engine returns 86 hp and 113 Nm of peak torque in its petrol iteration. The power output declines for the CNG variant and is expected to be around 77 hp and 97 Nm.

Punch will also get the dual-cylinder arrangement which is offered with the Tata Altroz CNG. Compared to a large single-cylinder arrangement, the double-cylinder layout allows more space in the boot. The Punch will get a 60-litre CNG capacity which will be divided into two 30-litre tanks placed beneath the floor of the boot.

Tata's latest CNG technology allows drivers to start the car directly in the CNG mode. CNG offerings from rivals like Maruti Suzuki do not have this facility.

The exterior design of the Tata Punch will remain identical to the petrol-powered variant, except for the i-CNG badge on the tailgate. The interior will remain more or less the same, however, the top variants of the CNG Punch may get a sunroof.

CNG variants of the Punch are likely to cost Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 more than the regular petrol variants. Hyundai recently launched its Exter, which is also available in CNG and is a direct rival to the Punch.