Home / Industry / Auto / Tata Motors to launch CNG variant of Punch, top variants to get sunroof

Tata Motors to launch CNG variant of Punch, top variants to get sunroof

CNG variants of the Punch are likely to cost Rs 50,000 to Rs 100,000 more than the regular petrol variants

BS Web Team New Delhi
Tata's latest CNG technology allows drivers to start the car directly in the CNG mode

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 11:43 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors is preparing to expand its CNG offerings to its popular micro-SUV Tata Punch. The production of the CNG variant for Tata Punch has already begun and a launch is likely to happen ahead of the festive season, Autocar India (ACI) has reported.

Tata Punch CNG will be Tata's fourth product to get a factory-fitted CNG kit after Tiago, Tigor, and Altroz. The CNG Punch is also expected to get a sunroof, an addition which is not available on the petrol-powered Punch yet.

The Punch will be powered by the same 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder engine that powers its petrol variant.  The engine returns 86 hp and 113 Nm of peak torque in its petrol iteration. The power output declines for the CNG variant and is expected to be around 77 hp and 97 Nm.

Punch will also get the dual-cylinder arrangement which is offered with the Tata Altroz CNG. Compared to a large single-cylinder arrangement, the double-cylinder layout allows more space in the boot. The Punch will get a 60-litre CNG capacity which will be divided into two 30-litre tanks placed beneath the floor of the boot.

Tata's latest CNG technology allows drivers to start the car directly in the CNG mode. CNG offerings from rivals like Maruti Suzuki do not have this facility.

The exterior design of the Tata Punch will remain identical to the petrol-powered variant, except for the i-CNG badge on the tailgate. The interior will remain more or less the same, however, the top variants of the CNG Punch may get a sunroof.

CNG variants of the Punch are likely to cost Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 more than the regular petrol variants. Hyundai recently launched its Exter, which is also available in CNG and is a direct rival to the Punch.

Also Read

Tata Altroz CNG launched at a starting price of Rs 7.55 lakh; check details

Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50 from today; details here

Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50; to cost Rs 1856.50

CNG cars could account for 25% of industry by end of decade: Tata Motors MD

Tata Altroz is the most affordable car with a sunroof, check price, specs

General Motors Q2 profit up 52% on strong sales, confirms new Chevy Bolt EV

Royal Enfield's Hunter 350 crosses the two lakh sales mark in 11 months

Porsche announces extended involvement through Formula E season 2025-26

Tata Motors Q1FY24 results: Auto giant records net profit of Rs 3,202 crore

Royal Enfield's Hunter 350 bike sales cross 200K-mark in 11 months

Topics :Tata Motors Jaguar Land RoverTata MotorsTata Motors DVRautomotive industryautomobile industryBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story