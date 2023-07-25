Home / Industry / Auto / Porsche announces extended involvement through Formula E season 2025-26

Porsche announces extended involvement through Formula E season 2025-26

Monday's announcement confirms the team will continue to compete in the premier all-electric motorsport world championship through the GEN3 era racing the Porsche 99X Electric car

Press Trust of India London
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 4:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Porsche and Formula E have announced that the sports car manufacturer has extended its involvement in the all electric racing series through season 2025/2026.

Porsche entered Formula E in 2019 with an initial five-year commitment until the end of the forthcoming Season 10 which will conclude in July 2024.

Monday's announcement confirms the team will continue to compete in the premier all-electric motorsport world championship through the GEN3 era racing the Porsche 99X Electric car.

Porsche also confirmed it will continue to play an active role in shaping the successful future of Formula E and is already involved in the design of the fourth generation of race car which will enter the championship from season 13.

This season has been the most successful for TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team since it entered Formula E. Pascal Wehrlein and Antnio Flix da Costa have won four of the 14 races to date three and one victory respectively.

For the first time this season, Porsche is supporting a customer team, Avalanche Andretti Formula E, with driver Jake Dennis currently leading the Drivers' World Championship going into the final two races in London this Saturday and Sunday.

Britain's Dennis has secured two wins and nine podiums to date in the Porsche 99X Electric and starts as the favourite for the title in his home races.

Alejandro Agag, Founder and Chairman, Formula E, said: Porsche has been a valued and influential team since joining Formula E and we are excited that this will continue.

"The championship is enabling Porsche to accelerate development of the innovative EV technologies we see in their road cars, while the team is an active member of the group driving development of the next generation of Formula E car to arrive in Season 13.

Also Read

Steel Strips Wheels hits record high, surges 9% on healthy growth outlook

Volkswagen unveils Taigun with two variants, two limited editions

Formula 1: Max Verstappen takes 6th straight F1 win at British GP

Volkswagen prepping its 7-seater SUV Tayron, India launch likely in 2025

Mahindra launches all electric racing 'Gen3 Formula E race car' in India

Tata Motors Q1FY24 results: Auto giant records net profit of Rs 3,202 crore

Royal Enfield's Hunter 350 bike sales cross 200K-mark in 11 months

German firm Valtech Mobility enters India with Pune centre of excellence

Neeraj Chopra adds Range Rover Velar to his garage; check details here

Tesla to discuss factory plan for new $24,000 car with Goyal: Report

Topics :PorscheABB FIA Formula E ChampionshipF1 racing

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story