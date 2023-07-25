Home / Industry / Auto / Royal Enfield's Hunter 350 crosses the two lakh sales mark in 11 months

Royal Enfield's Hunter 350 crosses the two lakh sales mark in 11 months

Hunter 350 crossed two lakh sales in less than a year since its launch last year. The Hunter 350 is the most affordable and compact bike from Royal Enfield, priced from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 1.75 lakh

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Hunter 350

Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 4:53 PM IST
Royal Enfield's Hunter 350 has crossed two lakh cumulative sales in less than a year of its launch in India. The Hunter 350 made its debut in August last year and this entry-level motorcycle became one of the best-selling motorcycles for Royal Enfield in India. 

The company has sold more than two lakh units of the Hunter 350 in less than eleven months. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is priced from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hunter 350 is the most affordable and compact bike from Royal Enfield. This is the first Royal Enfield motorcycle with 17-inch wheels that makes a significant difference in changing direction.

The Hunter 350 comes with a 349 cc air-cooled engine producing 20.4 PS at 6100 rpm of power. Its fuel tank has a 13 L capacity claiming mileage of 36.2 kmpl.

Beyond India, the Hunter is available in Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Thailand in Asia-Pacific, Italy and the UK in Europe, France, Germany Argentina, Colombia and Mexico in Latin America and Australia and New Zealand as well. It will soon be launched in Brazil, it added. The company will soon launch Hunter 350 in Brazil.

On achieving the milestone, the CEO of Royal Enfield, B. Govindarajan shared his joy and said that the Hunter 350 is undoubtedly the most popular motorcycle in the mid-size motorcycle segment over the last year.

He further said that we are proud that in less than a year since its launch, the Hunter has amassed a proud community of more than two hundred thousand riders across the world. Not just in India, the Hunter 350 is increasingly growing in popularity across international markets as well.

In India, the Hunter 350 has made rapid inroads into the Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets as well, apart from the metros, the company said.



First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

