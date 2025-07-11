Home / Industry / Auto / Tesla to open first India store in Mumbai on July 15, with more to follow

Tesla to open first India store in Mumbai on July 15, with more to follow

Tesla's Mumbai showroom will mark its India entry, with Delhi and other cities expected to follow as part of its expansion plan

Tesla, Elon Musk
Tesla had secured a lease for the Mumbai location as part of its entry into the Indian market (File image)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 9:40 AM IST
 Electric vehicle major Tesla will open its first store in India on July 15 in Mumbai, marking the company’s official entry into the country’s automotive retail space. The Mumbai outlet, located in the financial capital, will function as an “experience centre”, the company said on Friday. 
The Elon Musk-led company had secured a lease for the Mumbai location in March as part of its entry into the Indian market. The EV company has also increased hiring efforts and previously explored potential showroom sites in both Mumbai and New Delhi. 
Tesla's entry into India has been in progress for several years, with the Elon Musk-led company primarily lobbying for reduced import duties during this period. Although Tesla is initiating its operations in India, reports suggest the EV maker is currently "not keen" on manufacturing components within the country.
   
(More details are awaited)

Breaking News

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

