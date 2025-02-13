Tata.ev plans to double India's EV charge points to 400,000 by 2027

Tata.ev, India's leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has announced an ambitious plan to more than double the country’s EV charge points to 400,000 by 2027, in a bid to expand the nation's EV charging infrastructure. At the moment, India has 18,000 public chargers and more than 150,000 private or home/office chargers, as well as a few thousand community chargers and chargers at auto dealerships.

Already, charger utilisation levels have increased in India with the growing EV population. Utilisation rates, which were initially 3-4 per cent, have now surpassed 20 per cent in some prime locations, with a break-even point at around 10-15 per cent utilisation for mass-deployed chargers.

Tata.ev’s Open Collaboration framework, launched in 2023, has already contributed to the increase in public charging points, more than doubling the number to over 18,000 in a span of 15 months. The company has also installed over 150,000 private/home chargers, 2,500 community chargers, and 750 chargers at Tata dealerships. Tata.ev also aims to nearly double the number of public chargers from the current 18,000 units through the ‘Open Collaboration 2.0’ framework. By partnering with key charging point operators (CPOs) and oil marketing companies (OMCs), Tata.ev aims to install over 30,000 new public fast chargers across major cities and highways, ensuring seamless long-distance mobility for EV users.

Tata.ev will focus on high-speed charging infrastructure, as fast chargers are expected to make up 60 per cent of all public installations by 2027, addressing a key concern among potential EV buyers, the company said in Mumbai on Thursday.

A key component of the initiative is the creation of the "Tata.ev Mega Charger" network. Tata.ev has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Tata Power, ChargeZone, Statiq, and Zeon to deploy 500 such mega chargers in the first phase, which will be rolled out in the next 12 months.

Speaking on the expansion of charging infrastructure, Shailesh Chandra, managing director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, stated: "Electrification cannot happen without solving range anxiety and charging infrastructure. That is where the demand will be. Customer experience is fundamental. From charging infrastructure to exclusive EV service centres, we are building the ecosystem required for sustained EV adoption."

These superfast chargers, located in key cities and along major highways, will offer high-speed charging and enhanced reliability. While open to all EVs, Tata.ev customers will enjoy priority access and preferential tariffs. These mega chargers, along with other partner CPO chargers, will be conveniently accessible and payable through the iRA.ev app.

Also Read

While Tata.ev continues to work with its partners, it is also open to further collaborations to accelerate industry-wide growth.

Speaking on the preferred locations of these chargers, Chandra added: "Our effort is to bring chargers to locations where amenities are already available. On select highways, we may invest in development assets, but within cities, we prefer to be in commercial areas like malls, where amenities are already taken care of."

Tata.ev is also ensuring that its charging infrastructure remains economically viable while supporting EV adoption. The company employs a mixed investment model, combining direct funding and partnerships. Instead of viewing charging as a profit centre, Tata.ev sees it as an enabler for EV expansion.

Tata.ev is also introducing "Tata.ev Verified Chargers," guaranteeing quality infrastructure, and a unified 24/7 charging helpline to address customer queries and concerns. A unified payments wallet is also planned to streamline the charging experience.

While there is currently no EV model in the Rs 10,00,000-15,00,000 price range, Tata Motors is working on making electric mobility more affordable. Key strategies include localisation of components, battery price reduction, and innovative design changes to bring down costs while maintaining profitability. The company emphasises that mainstream EV adoption will require affordable models with a 400-500 km range, priced around Rs 13,00,000 in the coming years.

While there are no immediate concerns about grid overload, localised substation expansion may be required as EV adoption increases. Tata.ev emphasises the need for government support in streamlining approvals and accelerating infrastructure development.

As the EV landscape in India evolves, the customer profile is shifting from early adopters—such as business professionals and high-mileage users—to mainstream buyers, particularly from Gen Z. With expanded infrastructure and affordable options, EVs are poised to become a primary mode of transportation across urban and semi-urban areas.

"With Gen Y and Gen Z forming 85 per cent of car buyers by 2040, cars must be aspirational, digital-first, and packed with the right technology," Chandra added.