India's EV makers: Here's how they are expanding their charging networks

Indian carmakers are speeding up deployment of electric vehicle chargers as the world's No. 3 auto market prepares for new model launches this year, and the government plans $230 million in incentives for the setup of fast-charge stations.

Here's a look at the EV makers' current charging network and future plans.

TATA MOTORS

Tata Motors, India's EV car market leader, said it plans to more than double the country's charging points to 400,000 by 2027.

That would see the company and its EV charger operators, including Tata Power and Statiq, set up 30,000 new public charging points as well as a verified 'Mega Charger' network across 500 locations over the next two years.

MARUTI SUZUKI

India's overall car market leader Maruti Suzuki will install 1,500 EV chargers across its service stations and plans to offer home installation services for these chargers.

The company, majority-owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor wants customers in India's top 100 cities to have access to an EV charger every 5-10 kilometres (3.1-6.2 miles).

HYUNDAI MOTOR INDIA

Hyundai Motor's Indian unit said it will have some 600 public fast charging stations by 2031, from about 50 at the end of 2024.

The Korean carmaker, which launched its first locally made EV last month, offers its customers access to some 10,000 charging points, through private operators like ChargeZone.

JSW MG MOTOR INDIA

SAIC Motor's Indian joint venture, the country's no. 2 EV maker, has a network of 1,559 EV chargers, according to its website.

JSW MG Motor India, owned by China's SAIC and India's JSW Group, counts state-owned fuel retailer HPCL as a charging partner.

FUEL RETAILERS

Government-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum have together installed one of India's largest EV charging networks across at least 18,000 locations.