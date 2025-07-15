Home / Industry / Auto / Tesla launches Model Y in India, starting at ₹60 lakh for RWD variant

Tesla launches Model Y in India, starting at ₹60 lakh for RWD variant

Tesla India site lists Model Y RWD at ₹60 lakh, Long Range RWD at ₹68 lakh; prices significantly higher than in US, China and Germany

Tesla Model Y
Tesla Model Y launches in India, starting at ₹60 lakh | Company image
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
Tesla has officially launched its Model Y in India, with prices starting at ₹60 lakh, according to a price catalogue published on its website on Tuesday.
 
The US electric vehicle (EV) major is offering two variants to Indian buyers:
 
Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD): ₹60 lakh
 
Model Y Long Range RWD: ₹68 lakh 
Both prices are for outright cash purchases, and Tesla has not yet listed any lease or financing options.
 
In comparison to global markets, Tesla’s India prices reflect a substantial premium. The Model Y starts at:
  • $44,990 in the United States
  • 263,500 yuan in China
  • €45,970 in Germany
 

Topics :Elon MuskTeslaTesla in Indiatesla indiaEV market IndiaEV marketElectric vehicles in IndiaElectric VehiclesBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

