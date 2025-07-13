Home / Industry / Auto / Q1 results preview: Low volumes, discounts may have dented auto margins

Q1 results preview: Low volumes, discounts may have dented auto margins

Downside risks from rare-earth magnets an overhang for the sector

used cars
premium
Volume growth remained a challenge in Q1FY26. Motilal Oswal said that auto OEMs under its coverage universe have posted 1.5 per cent Y-o-Y volume growth overall.
Sohini Das Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 11:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The first quarter (Q1) performance of auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in 2025-26 (FY26) is likely to be impacted by factors like muted volumes, commodity inflation, shortage of rare-earth magnet components, discounts and dent on exports due to the Iran-Israel conflict.
 
Analysts feel that revenue growth for OEMs is likely to be in the range of 4-8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), varying with the coverage mix. And, margins are likely to taper owing to commodity inflation, negative operating leverage, and changes in regulatory norms.
 
Axis Securities said in its report that it expects the revenue for its OEM coverage universe to grow by 4 per cent Y-o-Y while the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) or profit after tax (PAT) is expected to decline by 3.4 per cent. The expected Ebitda margin decline would be due to higher discounts, advertisement expenses, negative operating leverage (production halts) being partly offset by richer product mix (higher exports) and price hikes taken over the past year, the analysts said.
 
On a sequential basis, however, the revenue is expected to decline by 7.6 per cent, while PAT would fall by 15.7 per cent with over 100 basis points (bps) decline in Ebitda margin. 
 
Nirmal Bang analysts forecast an 8 per cent uptick in consolidated top line but margins are expected to taper for OEMs as prices of steel and other precious metals have seen an increase. The scale, however, should offset the increase in raw material prices. “Supply chain-related issues with regard to rare earths would be something to watch out for as multiple OEMs have guided for production cuts unless restrictions are lifted by China,” Nirmal Bang noted.
 
Nomura said that auto OEMs in their coverage (excluding Jaguar Land Rover) may report cumulative revenue growth of 5 per cent and Y-o-Y Ebitda decline of 3 per cent.
 
In the case of JLR, margin predictability for Q1FY26 is low due to the tariff uncertainty.
“We estimate the tariff impact for the quarter at around 300 bps. The company has reduced incentives by 100 bps quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) in the US. Thus, earnings before interest, taxes (Ebit) margins for JLR are estimated at around 5.2 per cent, near the low end of the guidance range,” Nomura said.
 
Motilal Oswal, too, indicated a similar trajectory — revenue growth flattish Y-o-Y while Ebitda/PAT is likely to decline by 12 per cent each, respectively.
 
Volume growth remained a challenge in Q1FY26. Motilal Oswal said that auto OEMs under its coverage universe have posted 1.5 per cent Y-o-Y volume growth overall.
 
Among listed companies, two-wheeler and passenger vehicle (PV) OEMs reported 1 per cent volume growth. Commercial vehicle (CV) volumes were down 2 per cent.
 
“In two-wheelers, listed OEMs saw a 4 per cent Y-o-Y decline in the domestic market, while exports jumped 25 per cent,” Motilal Oswal said. Royal Enfield and TVS continued to outperform peers, with 18 per cent and 17 per cent growth, respectively. On the other hand, Bajaj Auto two-wheeler sales were flat Y-o-Y (domestic down 9 per cent, exports up 14 per cent). 
 
“In PVs, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) was the only player that reported strong double-digit growth in utility vehicles (UVs) at 22 per cent Y-o-Y on the back of launches. Maruti Suzuki India posted just 1 per cent volume growth Y-o-Y, supported by a strong 37 per cent export surge. On the other hand, Tata Motors and Hyundai recorded a 10 per cent and 6 per cent Y-o-Y decline in volumes,” the analysts noted.
 
Discounts also increased Q-o-Q. In CVs, Volvo Eicher continued to outperform peers with 10 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q1. Ashok Leyland’s CV volumes inched up 1 per cent Y-o-Y while Tata Motors’ fell 6 per cent in Q1. In tractors — the only segment that saw steady demand — the two listed entities posted an aggregate 8.5 per cent volume growth in Q1. Here again, M&M (10 per cent) outperformed Escorts (1 per cent).
 
Nomura said: “None of the Indian suppliers have secured approval to import rare earth magnets from China yet, raising further concerns.While electric vehicles (EVs) are more reliant on these magnets, even internal combustion engine (ICE) models could face disruptions from this month itself. This is because rare earths are used in critical components such as e-axles, brakes, wheels, engines and steering systems, among others. So far, none of the OEMs have flagged any risks to production of ICE models. However, TVS and Bajaj Auto have pointed to risks to EV production.” 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EV maker VinFast inks pacts with 13 dealers; aims 35 dealerships in India

Premium

UK company AEM set to bring rare-earth-free technology to India

Tesla likely to begin its first car deliveries in India from August

Govt launches PM E-Drive scheme with up to ₹9.6 lakh for electric trucks

Mercedes-Benz India's Q1 sales reach record high on luxury EV demand

Topics :Auto industryautomobile manufacturercorporate earningsQ1 resultsAuto PreviewIndustry Report

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story