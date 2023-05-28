Tesla's U-turn on India in search for new EV manufacturing destination

This time, multiple sources aware of the discussions said rather than CBU duty reductions, the Austin, Texas-headquartered multinational is looking for long term stability and clarity in the tax regime before investing in a CKD assembly plant. CKD assembly makes the car far more affordable, since the duty is 10 per cent against 70 per cent on the cost, insurance, and freight (cif) value of an imported car of less than $40,000 and 100 per cent on imported cars above $40,000. It is also looking at expanding its component supply chain from India and a possible lithium -ion battery unit.

Faced with tough opposition from Indian car makers, who contended that such a reduction would be unfair when there is a high localisation threshold for domestic competitors, the government asked Tesla to assemble the cars (completely knocked down or CKD operations) in India rather than import them from China as other global car companies such as Hyundai and Mercedes Benz were doing. The EV maker also failed to extract concessions for single-brand Tesla showrooms.