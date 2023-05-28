Healthy growth, valuations point to more gains for Mahindra & Mahindra

On the farm equipment front (tractors), the company posted a 23 per cent increase in volumes with its Q4FY23 market share at 40.7 per cent, up 230 basis points YoY and was at the highest levels over the last 12 years. Its share in FY23 was at 41.2 per cent and is up 300 basis points over the last couple of years. The company is seeking to boost its share in the lower horsepower segment on the back of new launches. Its share of the market (lightweight segment accounts for 50,000 to 60,000 of sector volumes) in this segment is lower than the company average. Going ahead, the company expects the sector to grow in low single digits led by normal monsoons, healthy reservoir levels and government spending on the rural segment.

While there are healthy bookings, the improvement in rural demand conditions will also weigh on the outlook for the company as 40 per cent of its SUV portfolio (Bolero Neo, Scorpio Classic and Thar) is rural and semi-urban focused. The company ended the year with a SUV market share of 19.1 per cent and was up 370 basis points over the year ago quarter; the exit market share (end of Q4FY23) was 19.6 per cent and was up 170 basis points higher YoY. The auto segment is expected to be a growth driver for the company with FY24 volumes expected to rise by 12 per cent.