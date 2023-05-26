McLaren Automotive launches hybrid sports car Artura with V6 petrol engine

British luxury carmaker McLaren Automotive on Friday said it has launched hybrid sports car Artura in India with price starting at Rs 5.1 crore (ex-showroom).

The company produces the cars at its UK-based facility and then ships the units to various locations, including India.

The price of the car varies on the level of personalisation ordered by the customer.

"Our impact in the Indian market in our first year has been outstanding, and we look forward to continuing to provide our customers with an exceptional service and the ultimate driving experience," McLaren Automotive Managing Director - APAC and China Paul Harris noted.

The model comes with a 2,993-cc twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, paired with an eight-speed transmission and a lithium-ion battery pack, which provides the supercar with instant torque and improved throttle response.

The package generates a combined power output of 680PS and 720 Nm of torque.

Artura's top speed is electronically limited to 330km/h with 0-100km/h reached in just 3.0 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 8.3 seconds.