Tesla, Vinfast lock horns in festive sales; BYD races ahead in India

Two new foreign electric passenger vehicle entrants, Tesla and Vinfast, had a close contest during the festive season, retailing 109 and 137 cars respectively across September and October.

Data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) showed that the Texas-headquartered Tesla retailed 69 cars in September and 40 in October. Vietnamese auto giant Vinfast, which is rapidly expanding its India network, sold 6 cars in September and 131 in October.

What are Vinfast’s expansion plans in India?

Vinfast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau said in September that the company aims to become a major EV player in India within the next 5–10 years and is ready to inject more capital. The company continues to expand its Indian footprint, taking a more aggressive route than Tesla.

Earlier this month, Vinfast opened its 24th dealership in Gurugram and plans to reach 35 dealerships by the end of calendar year 2025. Where does Tesla stand in the Indian market? Tesla currently operates showrooms in Mumbai and Delhi. According to reports, it has received around 600 bookings in India so far. How do the models and prices compare? Vinfast sells the compact SUV VF6 (starting from ₹16.4 lakh) and the mid-sized SUV VF7 (from ₹20 lakh), about one-third the price of the Tesla Model Y in India, which starts at ₹60.99 lakh on-road. The Model Y costs about ₹35.3 lakh in the US and around ₹32 lakh in China.

Tesla’s higher India pricing is due to its choice to import fully built units rather than assemble locally. Vinfast, in contrast, has begun local assembly at its Tamil Nadu plant in Thoothukudi, which can assemble 50,000 units annually and can be scaled up threefold in coming years. How did BYD perform during the same period? Another foreign EV major, China’s BYD, sold over 1,000 vehicles during the festive months—1,117 cars were registered in September and October. Between April and October, BYD retailed 3,506 vehicles in India, Fada data showed. BYD imports its vehicles from China, as its plans for local manufacturing have faced resistance from the Indian government.

What models does BYD offer in India? BYD’s Atto SUV starts at around ₹25 lakh in India. It also offers higher-end models such as the Sealion 7, priced around ₹48 lakh. How are these brands shaping India’s EV market? Together, BYD, Vinfast, and Tesla captured about 4 per cent of India’s EV market in October. The competition is expected to intensify as Vinfast’s expanding dealership network boosts volumes and BYD readies more competitively priced models for 2026. The BYD Atto 2, likely to launch next year, may be priced below ₹20 lakh—placing it in direct competition with India’s best-selling EVs such as the Tata Nexon EV (₹14.5–18.6 lakh) and MG ZS EV (₹19–21 lakh).

What do analysts say about the competition? Anurag Singh, Advisor, Primus Partners, said: “India is the world's third-largest market and has growth potential. However, it is a competitive market and requires a high degree of commitment. Half measures don’t work. It requires local manufacturing, network, India-specific model line-up, high quality, and reasonable price. One should not read too much into October data and wait a few months for real trends to emerge.” How large is India’s EV market currently? EVs remain at a nascent stage in India, accounting for around 3–4 per cent of overall auto retail. A little over 90,000 electric passenger vehicles were sold between April and October this year, compared with 2.5 million total passenger vehicles in the same period.